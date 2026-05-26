Suspended BDO And Murder Accused Prasanta Barman Held For Drunk Driving In Kolkata
He has been absconding after his plea for anticipatory bail in the murder case was rejected by Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court
Published : May 26, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Kolkata: Suspended Rajganj Block Development Officer (BDO) Prashanta Barman, an accused in the kidnapping and murder of gold trader Swapan Kamaliya of Salt Lake, was arrested from New Town here on Monday night on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to police, Barman was driving in an intoxicated state near the Sarchi signal in New Town when his car hit a motorcycle, causing injuries to the motorcyclist.
Subsequently, when passersby and locals confronted Barman, he allegedly stepped out of his car and began behaving rudely with them, leading to an altercation.
Eyewitnesses claimed that Barman verbally abused local residents and threatened to slap them. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media. At one point during the altercation, he even challenged the police to arrest him.
Upon receiving the information, a team from the Eco Park Police Station rushed to the scene and detained Barman. He was subsequently put under arrest on charges of rash and drunk driving and unruly behaviour.
Police are also likely to take Barman into custody to interrogate him in connection with the murder case.
In January this year, the West Bengal government had suspended Barman from the post of Raniganj BDO in Jalpaiguri district after the Supreme Court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea and asked him to surrender in connection with the abduction and murder of gold merchant Swapan Kamaliya, a resident of Medinipur, who had been running a gold business in Salt Lake for a long time after renting a shop there. He was abducted from Duttabad on October 28 last year. It is alleged that several individuals arrived in two cars and forcibly took him away. Investigations have also revealed that one of these vehicles was fitted with a blue beacon light.
Subsequently, on October 30, Kamilya's mutilated body was recovered from a secluded area in New Town. Preliminary police investigation indicated that he had been brutally beaten, leading to his death. The accused then allegedly transported the body in a car and dumped it at another location. Prasanta Barman emerged as the prime accused in this murder case.
Prasanta absconded after he was removed from his post in January this year. His suspension followed the denial of anticipatory bail to him by both the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court.
For a considerable period, he had been officially declared by the police as a 'fugitive'. However, luck appears to have run out for him when the freak road accident led to his arrest on Monday night.
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