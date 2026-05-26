ETV Bharat / state

Suspended BDO And Murder Accused Prasanta Barman Held For Drunk Driving In Kolkata

Kolkata: Suspended Rajganj Block Development Officer (BDO) Prashanta Barman, an accused in the kidnapping and murder of gold trader Swapan Kamaliya of Salt Lake, was arrested from New Town here on Monday night on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to police, Barman was driving in an intoxicated state near the Sarchi signal in New Town when his car hit a motorcycle, causing injuries to the motorcyclist.

Subsequently, when passersby and locals confronted Barman, he allegedly stepped out of his car and began behaving rudely with them, leading to an altercation.

Eyewitnesses claimed that Barman verbally abused local residents and threatened to slap them. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media. At one point during the altercation, he even challenged the police to arrest him.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the Eco Park Police Station rushed to the scene and detained Barman. He was subsequently put under arrest on charges of rash and drunk driving and unruly behaviour.

Police are also likely to take Barman into custody to interrogate him in connection with the murder case.