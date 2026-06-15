ETV Bharat / state

Suspecting Husband's Affair With Neighbour, Woman Kills Latter's 5-Year-Old Girl In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Police in Rajasthan's Jaipur arrested a woman for allegedly murdering a five-year-old girl from her neighbourhood on suspicion of an extramarital affair between her husband and the child's mother. Police said that the accused removed the child's clothes and hid the body inside the storage compartment of a bed to destroy evidence and mislead investigators.

The spine-chilling incident has come to light from the Harmada area of Jaipur. Jaipur (West) DCP Prashant Kiran confirmed that police have arrested the accused Gudiya, 30 while further proceedings are underway.

According to the police, the family reported the child missing to the police control room on June 13. Upon receiving the wireless alert, ASI Harisingh and Constables Ramkishore and Dharmpal arrived at the scene and began searching for the child. A review of nearby CCTV footage showed the child entering the accused woman's house around 12:00 PM but never coming out.

The police team searched the accused woman's house where a suspicious bedsheet led the team to the naked body stuffed in the storage compartment of the bed. Police have recovered the child's clothes and slippers on the disclosure of the accused woman.

Wrapped Alive In Blanket And Suffocated To Death

The police have made a shocking revelation regarding the alleged murder. According to the police, the accused neighbor lured the girl into her home as part of a plot and removed her clothes. The woman then wrapped the 5-year-old alive in a blanket, placed her inside the bed's storage compartment and closed the lid after piling quilts and clothes on top, police said. She even turned up the TV volume to ensure the child's screams would not be heard outside, it added. It is believed that the girl died due to suffocation inside the bed.