Suspecting Husband's Affair With Neighbour, Woman Kills Latter's 5-Year-Old Girl In Rajasthan
Police said the accused wrapped the girl alive in a blanket and smothered her after placing her inside the compartment of the bed.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Jaipur: Police in Rajasthan's Jaipur arrested a woman for allegedly murdering a five-year-old girl from her neighbourhood on suspicion of an extramarital affair between her husband and the child's mother. Police said that the accused removed the child's clothes and hid the body inside the storage compartment of a bed to destroy evidence and mislead investigators.
The spine-chilling incident has come to light from the Harmada area of Jaipur. Jaipur (West) DCP Prashant Kiran confirmed that police have arrested the accused Gudiya, 30 while further proceedings are underway.
According to the police, the family reported the child missing to the police control room on June 13. Upon receiving the wireless alert, ASI Harisingh and Constables Ramkishore and Dharmpal arrived at the scene and began searching for the child. A review of nearby CCTV footage showed the child entering the accused woman's house around 12:00 PM but never coming out.
The police team searched the accused woman's house where a suspicious bedsheet led the team to the naked body stuffed in the storage compartment of the bed. Police have recovered the child's clothes and slippers on the disclosure of the accused woman.
Wrapped Alive In Blanket And Suffocated To Death
The police have made a shocking revelation regarding the alleged murder. According to the police, the accused neighbor lured the girl into her home as part of a plot and removed her clothes. The woman then wrapped the 5-year-old alive in a blanket, placed her inside the bed's storage compartment and closed the lid after piling quilts and clothes on top, police said. She even turned up the TV volume to ensure the child's screams would not be heard outside, it added. It is believed that the girl died due to suffocation inside the bed.
Plan To Dispose Of Body At Night
Jaipur (West) DCP Prashant Kiran stated that during interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime saying she intended to dump the naked body in a secluded area under the cover of night so that police suspicion would fall on a male. The DCP further stated that the accused woman suspected her husband of being close to the child's mother and communicating with her.
She had also become enraged a few days earlier when the child's mother refused her request for water according to the police. “The accused confessed that she wanted to see the child's mother in tears and suffering from depression, which is why she committed this horrific act”.
Pretended To Help While Misleading People
The DCP stated that the incident occurred on June 13. The child's father had gone to Lohamandi for manual labor, while the mother was at home. According to the police, when family members and neighbors began searching for the child, the woman joined the search pretending to help the family while misleading them.
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