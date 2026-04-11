Suspected Thief Rescued After Getting Stuck Between Shutter And Wall At Ghaziabad Clinic
Upon arrival, the fire service team found the boy hanging and was unable to move. The team rescued him using specialised rescue tools.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 10:22 PM IST
New Delhi: A youngster suspected of attempting theft was rescued after becoming trapped between a shutter and a concrete wall at a clinic in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad on Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred in the Abhay Khand locality under the Indirapuram police station limits. According to officials, the boy had allegedly entered the premises with the intention of committing theft but got stuck while trying to access the clinic. Despite repeated attempts to free himself, he was trapped for a considerable period, with his neck wedged tightly between the shutter and the wall. During his struggle to escape, he sustained facial injuries and began bleeding.
Local residents noticed the boy trapped between the shutter and the wall and alerted the police. The police, in turn, informed the fire department. Upon arrival, the fire service team found the boy hanging and was unable to move. The team rescued him using specialised rescue tools.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the boy had attempted to enter Dr. Pawan Sharma’s Heart Care Cardiac Centre with the intention of theft. According to local residents, he tried to enter through the roof at night but while descending into the clinic, he lost his balance and got stuck between the shutter and the wall.
Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said that the Vaishali Fire Station received information about the incident at approximately 1:15 PM. “A rescue team was dispatched to the location. On reaching the site, we found a person identified as Abhishek, son of Ganesh and a resident of Bihar, trapped with his neck. Using rescue tools, the team carefully removed the shutter and safely extricated him," he said.
The boy was later handed over to the Indirapuram police. Authorities have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the attempted theft. No casualties were reported in the incident.
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