ETV Bharat / state

Suspected Thief Rescued After Getting Stuck Between Shutter And Wall At Ghaziabad Clinic

New Delhi: A youngster suspected of attempting theft was rescued after becoming trapped between a shutter and a concrete wall at a clinic in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the Abhay Khand locality under the Indirapuram police station limits. According to officials, the boy had allegedly entered the premises with the intention of committing theft but got stuck while trying to access the clinic. Despite repeated attempts to free himself, he was trapped for a considerable period, with his neck wedged tightly between the shutter and the wall. During his struggle to escape, he sustained facial injuries and began bleeding.

Local residents noticed the boy trapped between the shutter and the wall and alerted the police. The police, in turn, informed the fire department. Upon arrival, the fire service team found the boy hanging and was unable to move. The team rescued him using specialised rescue tools.