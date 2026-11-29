ETV Bharat / state

Suspected Terrorist, Arrested In Gujarat, Sent Info On Vadodara Air Force Station To Pakistan: ATS

The ATS said Shahrul, arrested on Halol-Vadodara Highway on Friday, sent photos and videos of Vadodara Air Force Station to Pakistan. According to ATS DIG Sunil Joshi, during a search at Shahrul's house in Assam, the ATS team found an old mobile phone in a container.

"We suspect Shahrul used the device to communicate with his handler in Pakistan. Shahrul had been paid to dispose of the old phone and buy a new one which was recovered from his possession after his arrest. The ATS is investigating digital evidence recovered from both the devices," Joshi said.

The investigation revealed that Shahrul traveled from Assam to Vadodara, where he took photos and recorded videos of the Vadodara Air Force Station which he sent to Pakistan. "Efforts are underway to determine to whom the information was sent and through what means," the DIG said.

He said during the search of Shahrul's house in Assam, jihadist literature linked to terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed was also recovered. Investigating agencies are investigating his connection to the organization and his contacts with handlers based in Pakistan, Joshi said.

The ATS investigation revealed that Shahrul was associated with several radical groups. Evidence suggests that he had been radicalizing youth. The investigation also revealed that he was tasked with collecting weapons and filming the Air Force station.