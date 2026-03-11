ETV Bharat / state

Suspected Of Child Abduction, Auto Driver Tied To Tree And Beaten By Villagers In Chhattisgarh

Surajpur: An auto driver suspected of child theft was beaten by a mob after tying him to a tree in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur, a police official said on Wednesday. The auto driver was rescued by the police even as the video of the beating is being widely shared on social media.

Surajpur SDOP Abhishek Paikra said that the incident occurred near the Parshuram Temple on Surajpur's Ring Road. According to the police officer, the drunken auto driver was passing by when he offered to drop schoolgirls home in his auto.

“Seeing him repeatedly harassing the girls, people nearby became suspicious. A crowd gathered shortly after, and someone mistook him for a child kidnapper. The angry mob then caught hold of the auto driver and tied him to a nearby tree. They beat him severely. Some people present at the scene filmed the entire incident,” he said.