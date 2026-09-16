Suspected Naxal Uppar Venkatesh Arrested In Karnataka
A special police team was formed to apprehend Venkatesh and drones were used to track his movements along hilly and forested areas.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Tumakuru: Karnataka Police have arrested Uppar Venkatesh, a suspected Naxalite, who had been involved in Naxal activities and intimidating villagers, in Tumakuru district on Tuesday night.
Venkatesh, a native of Kanakalabende village in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru, was apprehended around 11 pm during a police operation near Kadamalakunte Hill in Kanakalabende area of Pavagada. He was found partially naked, consuming alcohol and chicken, officials said.
Under the guidance of Additional SP Gopalayya and leadership of DySP Manjunath, the operation was conducted by a team comprising Pavagada Inspector Suresh, Rural Inspector Kotresh, Sub-Inspector Sunil, and other personnel.
According to the police, Venkatesh had been harassing and intimidating residents of Kanakalabende village for the past few months. When police visited the village earlier, he fled after detonating a country-made bomb on a hill. On August 29, he allegedly attempted to kill a farmer named Kariyanna by planting a country-made bomb at his pump set. Also, he allegedly sent a threat letter demanding Rs 5 lakh to a farmer in Gangasagara in the name of a Naxal organisation based in Andhra Pradesh.
District Superintendent of Police Ashok said, "Venkatesh was arrested on Tuesday night in Kanakalabende area of Pavagada taluk. He had been hiding in the forest areas along the Andhra-Karnataka border. There are three cases registered against him".
The SP said a complaint was lodged against him at Pavagada police station while cases were filed against him by Narasimhappa under the Extortion Act and by Giriyanna under the Explosives Act, along with a case demanding Rs 5 lakh. Further investigation is underway, he added.
Police said a large-scale search operation was carried out on Tuesday between 6 am and 10 am across more than 10 villages surrounding Kanakalabende to trace Venkatesh. Advanced drone cameras were used to monitor the entire area and intensive combing operations were conducted in the hilly and forest terrains.
A special police team was formed to apprehend him and it worked diligently, primarily relying on drones to track his movements, police added.
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