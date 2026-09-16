ETV Bharat / state

Suspected Naxal Uppar Venkatesh Arrested In Karnataka

Tumakuru: Karnataka Police have arrested Uppar Venkatesh, a suspected Naxalite, who had been involved in Naxal activities and intimidating villagers, in Tumakuru district on Tuesday night.

Venkatesh, a native of Kanakalabende village in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru, was apprehended around 11 pm during a police operation near Kadamalakunte Hill in Kanakalabende area of Pavagada. He was found partially naked, consuming alcohol and chicken, officials said.

Under the guidance of Additional SP Gopalayya and leadership of DySP Manjunath, the operation was conducted by a team comprising Pavagada Inspector Suresh, Rural Inspector Kotresh, Sub-Inspector Sunil, and other personnel.

According to the police, Venkatesh had been harassing and intimidating residents of Kanakalabende village for the past few months. When police visited the village earlier, he fled after detonating a country-made bomb on a hill. On August 29, he allegedly attempted to kill a farmer named Kariyanna by planting a country-made bomb at his pump set. Also, he allegedly sent a threat letter demanding Rs 5 lakh to a farmer in Gangasagara in the name of a Naxal organisation based in Andhra Pradesh.