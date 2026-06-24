Suspected Mortar Shell Found During Ploughing In Jharkhand
Three months after a bomb was found in West Singhbhum, a mortal shell was uncovered while ploughing a field by a tractor in the district.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Chaibasa: Panic gripped Sonpokhari village in Manoharpur police station area of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district after a suspected mortar shell was discovered during ploughing of a field, police said on Wednesday.
According to local residents, ploughing was done using a tractor in an agricultural field owned by Vijay Hembram, a resident of Sonpokhari village. During this, tractor driver Shivcharan Mahto sensed a heavy object buried beneath the soil. When he cleared the soil, a metallic object resembling a mortar shell was revealed. Local police were immediately informed about the discovery.
Upon information, police and CRPF personnel rushed to the site and the entire area was cordoned off as a safety measure. Subsequently, the CRPF's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) arrived to examine the suspicious object, weighing nearly 30 kg and measuring around two feet in length.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Renu said, following information by villagers, police and CRPF teams secured the suspected mortar shell and BDDS has examined it. Further action will be taken once the report is received, he said adding that there is no cause for alarm or immediate danger.
Meanwhile, a huge crowd of villagers from the surrounding areas gathered at the site. The administration has urged villagers not to touch or move suspicious objects found in fields, forests, or other locations, but inform the police immediately.
Earlier, on March 17, a 500-pound American bomb was found on the banks of the Subarnarekha River in Bahragora of East Singhbhum district.
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