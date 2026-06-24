ETV Bharat / state

Suspected Mortar Shell Found During Ploughing In Jharkhand

Chaibasa: Panic gripped Sonpokhari village in Manoharpur police station area of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district after a suspected mortar shell was discovered during ploughing of a field, police said on Wednesday.

According to local residents, ploughing was done using a tractor in an agricultural field owned by Vijay Hembram, a resident of Sonpokhari village. During this, tractor driver Shivcharan Mahto sensed a heavy object buried beneath the soil. When he cleared the soil, a metallic object resembling a mortar shell was revealed. Local police were immediately informed about the discovery.

Upon information, police and CRPF personnel rushed to the site and the entire area was cordoned off as a safety measure. Subsequently, the CRPF's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) arrived to examine the suspicious object, weighing nearly 30 kg and measuring around two feet in length.