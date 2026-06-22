Suspected ISI Sleeper Cell Member Arrested In Chhattisgarh; Police Say He Shared Videos Of JSW, NTPC Sites With Handlers
The fact that the suspect was allegedly operating from an otherwise peaceful Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh has raised serious security concerns in the region.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Janjgir-Champa: Police on Sunday arrested a youth in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district for allegedly working as a sleeper cell member of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and sharing videos and locations of sensitive installations, including a JSW Power plant and NTPC's Sipat facility.
Accused Sevak Singh, who happens to be a 23-year-old from Punjab, was arrested by Akaltara Police during a tenant verification drive, officials said.
According to Akaltara police, Sevek Singh had been living in Akaltara for the last 3-4 months while working as a contract labourer at JSW Power Company through a relative.
Janjgir-Champa SP Vijay Kumar Pandey had issued orders for the verification of tenants in the district, amid concerns over rising crime rates and influx of labourers from other states. It was after this directive that the suspect came under scrutiny during the tenant verification campaign. "During the verification drive, police checked Sevak Singh's mobile phone after finding his activities suspicious. It was found that he was involved in video calls, WhatsApp chats and other communications with suspicious numbers," the official said.
Police further claimed that evidence recovered from the phone indicated his links to an ISI sleeper cell. Subsequently, a case was registered against the accused and he was sent to judicial custody. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has also been informed about the arrest.
According to Pandey, accused Sevak Singh told investigators that he came into contact with suspected ISI-linked individuals after watching related content on social media. He allegedly shared his details on a phone number provided online and later received Rs 20,000.
Police said the handlers subsequently asked him to share his location and videos of nearby areas. It is being claimed that the suspect sent videos and location details of JSW Power Company in Akaltara as well as NTPC's Sipat plant in Bilaspur district.
The SP further claimed that the accused had also shared videos and locations of several sensitive places, vehicles and important individuals in Chhattisgarh with suspicious contacts. Police said chats recovered from the mobile phone suggest that the alleged handlers were attempting to build a network and were planning a major conspiracy through the sleeper cell.
"The ISI intended to orchestrate a major incident using this sleeper cell. It seems plans were in place to deliver weapons or terror-related materials from Pakistan via drone whenever Sevak Singh visited Punjab; these items could have been used for targeted killings," the SP added.
According to investigators, there were also indications that weapons or other terror-related material could have been sent from Pakistan via drones whenever the accused travelled to Punjab. Police suspect such material may have been intended for targeted killings.
A forensic examination of the mobile phone and other digital evidence will now be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation. Keeping in view the national security implications, police is proceeding with the investigation cautiously. Soon, other probe agencies are likely to be roped in.
Also Read: