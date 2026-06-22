ETV Bharat / state

Suspected ISI Sleeper Cell Member Arrested In Chhattisgarh; Police Say He Shared Videos Of JSW, NTPC Sites With Handlers

Janjgir-Champa: Police on Sunday arrested a youth in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district for allegedly working as a sleeper cell member of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and sharing videos and locations of sensitive installations, including a JSW Power plant and NTPC's Sipat facility.

Accused Sevak Singh, who happens to be a 23-year-old from Punjab, was arrested by Akaltara Police during a tenant verification drive, officials said.

According to Akaltara police, Sevek Singh had been living in Akaltara for the last 3-4 months while working as a contract labourer at JSW Power Company through a relative.

Janjgir-Champa SP Vijay Kumar Pandey had issued orders for the verification of tenants in the district, amid concerns over rising crime rates and influx of labourers from other states. It was after this directive that the suspect came under scrutiny during the tenant verification campaign. "During the verification drive, police checked Sevak Singh's mobile phone after finding his activities suspicious. It was found that he was involved in video calls, WhatsApp chats and other communications with suspicious numbers," the official said.

Police further claimed that evidence recovered from the phone indicated his links to an ISI sleeper cell. Subsequently, a case was registered against the accused and he was sent to judicial custody. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has also been informed about the arrest.

According to Pandey, accused Sevak Singh told investigators that he came into contact with suspected ISI-linked individuals after watching related content on social media. He allegedly shared his details on a phone number provided online and later received Rs 20,000.