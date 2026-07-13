Suspected IED Blast Targets Assam Rifles Convoy In Nagaland; One Personnel Killed, Four Injured
The explosive device is suspected to have been concealed inside a roadside auto-rickshaw and detonated remotely as an Assam Rifles vehicle was passing through Shokhuvi.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Tezpur: An Assam Rifles personnel was killed and four others were injured after a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near an Assam Rifles convoy in Nagaland's Chümoukedima district on Monday, officials said.
The blast occurred near Shokhuvi, close to the Longi area on the road connecting Chümoukedima and Dimapur, a strategically important route frequently used by security forces.
According to preliminary information, the explosive device is suspected to have been concealed inside a roadside auto-rickshaw and detonated remotely as an Assam Rifles vehicle was passing through the area.
The explosion killed one Assam Rifles jawan on the spot, while four other personnel sustained injuries of varying degrees. Two civilians who were present nearby at the time of the blast also suffered minor injuries.
All the injured personnel and civilians were shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment.
Confirming the incident, the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kohima, said a suspected IED explosion had targeted Assam Rifles vehicles near Shokhuvi.
"The incident resulted in the death of one Assam Rifles personnel and injuries to four others. Security forces have launched an operation in the area and further details are awaited," the Defence PRO said.
Immediately after the blast, security forces cordoned off the area and launched an intensive search operation to trace those responsible for the attack.
Bomb disposal squads and forensic experts were rushed to the scene to examine the blast site and determine the nature, composition and triggering mechanism of the explosive device.
Officials have not yet disclosed the condition of the injured personnel, while investigations are underway.
An official statement from the Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police regarding the circumstances surrounding the attack and possible suspects is awaited.
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