ETV Bharat / state

Suspected IED Blast Targets Assam Rifles Convoy In Nagaland; One Personnel Killed, Four Injured

Tezpur: An Assam Rifles personnel was killed and four others were injured after a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near an Assam Rifles convoy in Nagaland's Chümoukedima district on Monday, officials said.

The blast occurred near Shokhuvi, close to the Longi area on the road connecting Chümoukedima and Dimapur, a strategically important route frequently used by security forces.

According to preliminary information, the explosive device is suspected to have been concealed inside a roadside auto-rickshaw and detonated remotely as an Assam Rifles vehicle was passing through the area.

The explosion killed one Assam Rifles jawan on the spot, while four other personnel sustained injuries of varying degrees. Two civilians who were present nearby at the time of the blast also suffered minor injuries.

All the injured personnel and civilians were shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kohima, said a suspected IED explosion had targeted Assam Rifles vehicles near Shokhuvi.