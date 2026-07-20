Suspected Chandipura Virus Claims Life of 5-Year-Old in Gir Somnath
Health authorities have appealed to the public not to panic or believe rumours, stressing that the case has not yet been confirmed as Chandipura virus.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Gir Somnath: A five-year-old boy from Sondardi village in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district died during treatment after developing symptoms consistent with the Chandipura virus, prompting the Health Department to launch extensive surveillance and preventive measures across the village.
Officials, however, clarified that the case remains a suspected Chandipura virus infection and that confirmation will depend on laboratory test results.
The deceased child has been identified as Yuvraj Singh Dhirubhai Gohil. He was undergoing treatment in the pediatric isolation ward at Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar under the supervision of specialist doctors, but succumbed to his illness early on Monday.
According to officials, Yuvraj initially developed a mild fever and was first taken to Timbi Civil Hospital and later to a private hospital. As his condition worsened, he was referred to Mahuva Hospital before being shifted to Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar for advanced treatment. Despite intensive medical efforts, doctors were unable to save him.
Following the incident, the district health administration has stepped up surveillance in Sondardi village.
Una Taluka Health Officer, Dr Vipul Dumatar, said the department has constituted eight surveillance teams to monitor the situation.
"Considering the seriousness of the case, health teams have begun an extensive survey in Sondardi village. People who came into contact with the child are being identified and medically examined. Necessary samples are being collected, insecticide spraying has been carried out, and continuous health monitoring is underway," he said.
The deceased boy belonged to a family of seven, comprising his parents, elder sister, younger brother and grandparents. His father, Dhirubhai Gohil, works as an agricultural labourer. The child's death has left the family devastated and cast a pall of gloom over the village.
Health authorities have appealed to the public not to panic or believe rumours, stressing that the case has not yet been confirmed as Chandipura virus. Officials urged parents to seek immediate medical attention if children develop persistent fever, vomiting, seizures, unconsciousness or other severe neurological symptoms.
The district health department said it is closely monitoring the situation and awaiting the laboratory report, which will determine whether the child was infected with the Chandipura virus.
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