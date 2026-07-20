ETV Bharat / state

Suspected Chandipura Virus Claims Life of 5-Year-Old in Gir Somnath

Gir Somnath: A five-year-old boy from Sondardi village in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district died during treatment after developing symptoms consistent with the Chandipura virus, prompting the Health Department to launch extensive surveillance and preventive measures across the village.

Officials, however, clarified that the case remains a suspected Chandipura virus infection and that confirmation will depend on laboratory test results.

The deceased child has been identified as Yuvraj Singh Dhirubhai Gohil. He was undergoing treatment in the pediatric isolation ward at Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar under the supervision of specialist doctors, but succumbed to his illness early on Monday.

According to officials, Yuvraj initially developed a mild fever and was first taken to Timbi Civil Hospital and later to a private hospital. As his condition worsened, he was referred to Mahuva Hospital before being shifted to Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar for advanced treatment. Despite intensive medical efforts, doctors were unable to save him.

Following the incident, the district health administration has stepped up surveillance in Sondardi village.