ETV Bharat / state

Survivor Says 25-Member Gang Carried Out Brutal Nellai Double Murder; TN Police Probe Long-Running Feud

Kalimuthu (48) was hacked to death by an armed gang in Tirunelveli while he was travelling on motorcycle with his sons ( ETV Bharat )

Tirunelveli: A 15-year-old boy who survived the brutal double murder near Kallidaikurichi in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu has told police that around 25 assailants, travelling in one car and eight motorcycles, carried out the deadly attack.

The gruesome incident took place on Thursday in the Moolachi area, where Kalimuthu (48) was hacked to death by an armed gang. His severed head was later found abandoned on the Karambai Road, about five kilometres away. The attack also claimed the life of Jayaraj (5), who died after the car allegedly rammed the two-wheeler on which he was travelling with his father Kalimuthu. Another son, Chinnadurai (15), sustained fractures and is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Senior police officials, including Tirunelveli Range DIG Thirunavukkarasu and SP Visvesh Balasubramani Sastry, rushed to the scene. Forensic experts and a sniffer dog squad were deployed as part of the investigation.

In his statement to the police, Chinnadurai described the sequence of events leading to the killings. "We were returning home when a car and eight motorcycles suddenly intercepted us. The speeding car rammed our bike. Around 25 people got down and attacked us with deadly weapons," he reportedly told police.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the murders were the culmination of a long-standing rivalry between two factions of the same community, dating back to 2007.

According to police and local residents, the feud involved the groups led by Kalimuthu and Perumal Pandian. In 2012, Perumal Pandian was murdered, and his severed head was allegedly abandoned in the same Karambai area.