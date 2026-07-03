Survivor Says 25-Member Gang Carried Out Brutal Nellai Double Murder; TN Police Probe Long-Running Feud
The attack also claimed the life of Jayaraj (5), who died after the car rammed two-wheeler on which he was travelling with his father Kalimuthu.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Tirunelveli: A 15-year-old boy who survived the brutal double murder near Kallidaikurichi in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu has told police that around 25 assailants, travelling in one car and eight motorcycles, carried out the deadly attack.
The gruesome incident took place on Thursday in the Moolachi area, where Kalimuthu (48) was hacked to death by an armed gang. His severed head was later found abandoned on the Karambai Road, about five kilometres away. The attack also claimed the life of Jayaraj (5), who died after the car allegedly rammed the two-wheeler on which he was travelling with his father Kalimuthu. Another son, Chinnadurai (15), sustained fractures and is undergoing treatment in hospital.
Senior police officials, including Tirunelveli Range DIG Thirunavukkarasu and SP Visvesh Balasubramani Sastry, rushed to the scene. Forensic experts and a sniffer dog squad were deployed as part of the investigation.
In his statement to the police, Chinnadurai described the sequence of events leading to the killings. "We were returning home when a car and eight motorcycles suddenly intercepted us. The speeding car rammed our bike. Around 25 people got down and attacked us with deadly weapons," he reportedly told police.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the murders were the culmination of a long-standing rivalry between two factions of the same community, dating back to 2007.
According to police and local residents, the feud involved the groups led by Kalimuthu and Perumal Pandian. In 2012, Perumal Pandian was murdered, and his severed head was allegedly abandoned in the same Karambai area.
The hostility reportedly resurfaced in 2025 following a dispute over a drinking water pipeline. Kalimuthu, who had been living outside the village, returned to Moolachi only two months ago. Investigators believe members of Perumal Pandian's family had been waiting for an opportunity to avenge his killing.
A relative of Kalimuthu alleged that the attack was carried out by Perumal Pandian's son, known as Pattu, along with associates identified as Mahesh, Kittu, Mahalingam and Mahendran, besides hired assailants.
The relative further claimed that after killing Kalimuthu, the gang carried his severed head through Moolachi village and displayed it before local women, allegedly taunting them that they had avenged Perumal Pandian's death. Frightened residents reportedly locked themselves inside their homes.
Police said the murders appear to be linked to the prolonged cycle of retaliatory violence between the two rival groups. According to investigators, three key suspects - Perumal Pandian's two sons and his son-in-law - have been identified in connection with the crime.
Special police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, while investigators continue to examine the broader conspiracy and the involvement of other members of the alleged 25-member gang.
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