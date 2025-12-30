ETV Bharat / state

Bus Kept Rolling Downhill: Survivor Narrate Ordeal of Almora Bus Accident

Almora: At least seven passengers were killed, and 12 others sustained injuries after a bus plunged into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Tuesday morning. The mishap occurred near the Salt Bhikiyasain area at around 8 AM today when the passenger bus from Dwarahat was en route to Ramnagar. Suddenly, the bus skidded off the road on Bhikiyasain-Vinayak road and fell into the gorge, officials said.

Among the injured are teacher Rakesh Kumar alias Rakesh Dhasmana and Nandi Devi, the village head of Naubada in the Dwarahat area. Dhasmana said he was travelling from Dwarahat to Dehradun during his holidays and had little time to react when the bus lost control.

“I realised something was wrong when the bus began sliding down the slope. I grabbed the iron pipe tightly, which saved my life,” he said, adding that he sustained serious injuries and lost consciousness as the bus continued to roll down the gorge.

Meanwhile, Lakshmi Devi, a relative accompanying injured village head Nandi Devi, said the latter was heading to Bhekiyasain to attend a meeting of village heads. She suspected that brake failure or a steering malfunction may have caused the accident, claiming some passengers said the steering had broken before the bus went out of control.

The exact cause of the accident is being investigated, officials said, adding that the district administration has ordered a probe into the incident.