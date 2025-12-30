Bus Kept Rolling Downhill: Survivor Narrate Ordeal of Almora Bus Accident
Seven people died, and 12 were injured after a passenger bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Almora district.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 8:15 PM IST
Almora: At least seven passengers were killed, and 12 others sustained injuries after a bus plunged into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Tuesday morning. The mishap occurred near the Salt Bhikiyasain area at around 8 AM today when the passenger bus from Dwarahat was en route to Ramnagar. Suddenly, the bus skidded off the road on Bhikiyasain-Vinayak road and fell into the gorge, officials said.
Among the injured are teacher Rakesh Kumar alias Rakesh Dhasmana and Nandi Devi, the village head of Naubada in the Dwarahat area. Dhasmana said he was travelling from Dwarahat to Dehradun during his holidays and had little time to react when the bus lost control.
“I realised something was wrong when the bus began sliding down the slope. I grabbed the iron pipe tightly, which saved my life,” he said, adding that he sustained serious injuries and lost consciousness as the bus continued to roll down the gorge.
Meanwhile, Lakshmi Devi, a relative accompanying injured village head Nandi Devi, said the latter was heading to Bhekiyasain to attend a meeting of village heads. She suspected that brake failure or a steering malfunction may have caused the accident, claiming some passengers said the steering had broken before the bus went out of control.
The exact cause of the accident is being investigated, officials said, adding that the district administration has ordered a probe into the incident.
As per Almora district administration officials, a total of 19 passengers were onboard the ill-fated bus when the mishap occurred. The list of deceased includes four men and three women passengers. Of the 12 injured, the condition of some is stated to be critical.
Receiving information about the incident, police, administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and disaster management teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations in the rugged mountainous terrain.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences and said the incident is heart-wrenching. "We have received the extremely distressing news of a bus accident on the Bhikiyasain-Vinayak Motor Road, which was en route from Bikhiyasain to Ramnagar in Almora district, resulting in casualties among the passengers. This incident is profoundly painful and heart-wrenching. We pray to God to grant eternal peace to the souls of the departed at His divine feet and provide strength to the bereaved families to endure this immense sorrow," Dhami said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the loss of lives extremely saddening. "The loss of lives due to a bus mishap in the Almora district of Uttarakhand is extremely saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," the PM said.
