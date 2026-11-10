‘Survival Became The Sole Priority’: A Year After Bomb Blast At Red Fort Metro Station
Shopkeepers near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station still shudder at the mention of the bomb explosion, but they have become more vigilant, reports Dhananjay Verma.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
New Delhi: On the evening of November 10, 2026, it is business as usual at the markets surrounding the Red Fort Metro Station, with shops filled with customers.
However, the scene was different on the evening of November 10, 2025.
A bomb had exploded near Gate No. 1 of the metro station, opposite the World Heritage-listed Red Fort in the national capital. People were running helter-skelter.
Flames shot into the sky and thick, black smoke engulfed the area. The intensity of the explosion was such that even 50 metres away from the site, shop counters were overturned, shelves were shaken, and merchandise was left scattered.
Devendra, who runs a shop selling mobile covers and tempered glass near the site, recounts that the sudden, thunderous explosion and its sheer force left everyone shaken. The sky turned red following the blast, and the surrounding area suffered extensive damage. Many vehicles were incinerated, and lives were lost in the inferno.
"I had to abandon my shop and flee toward the interior of the market. Once the situation stabilised slightly, I locked my shop and went home via an inner route. The event was so harrowing that, at that moment, survival became the sole priority," says Devendra, adding that the blast also had a long-term impact on business as people avoided visiting the market out of fear.
He noted that since the incident, shopkeepers have also become more vigilant. "If any suspicious bag or unattended object is spotted at the market, the police are immediately informed. The police have also instructed shopkeepers not to keep items belonging to strangers in their shops and, should they come across any suspicious object, to notify the police rather than touching it themselves," he says.
Recalling that day, Kishan Tomar, who runs a shop selling remote controls at the Old Lajpat Rai Market, about 50 metres from the blast site, says the explosion was so intense that it felt as though his eardrums had been shaken.
"At the time, I was showing products to customers in my shop. Following the sudden explosion, panic erupted in the market, and people began running in all directions to save their lives," he says. "Dust and black-coloured debris covered the area. The shop looked as if someone had dumped a load of soil throughout the premises."
Pawan Bajaj says he was sitting in his shop when a loud explosion occurred. Initially, he assumed that a CNG cylinder in a vehicle might have exploded. However, it soon became clear that this was no ordinary accident, but a bomb blast.
"Following the explosion, people began fleeing to save their lives. I, too, immediately closed my counter and left the area. As there was a metro station nearby, many people sought safety by heading toward the metro premises," he says.
According to him, business was affected for some days after the incident, but thanks to the proactive stance of the police and continuous security-related announcements, public confidence gradually returned. The market is now as crowded as it once was. However, shopkeepers remain more vigilant than before and promptly alert the police if they spot any suspicious objects.
The Case
According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), this was not a routine vehicle explosion, but a terrorist attack carried out using an explosive device planted inside the vehicle. Eleven people lost their lives, and many were injured. The blast also caused extensive damage to surrounding properties and vehicles.
During their investigation, security agencies conducted forensic analysis of the car used in the explosion and biological samples recovered from the crime scene. Based on a DNA match, the individual present in the car was identified as Dr Umar-un-Nabi, a resident of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.
He had previously served as an Assistant Professor at the Department of Medicine, Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. Police investigations revealed that the conspiracy involved individuals who were doctors by profession or came from other highly educated backgrounds.
The NIA uncovered a network linked to the ideologies of the terrorist organisation 'Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind' and 'Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent' (AQIS). According to the agency, the conspiracy by this module had been in the making for a long time.
The NIA conducted raids and search operations across several states. In May 2026, the agency filed its first charge sheet, spanning approximately 7,500 pages. It named 10 individuals, including Dr Umar-un-Nabi. The charge sheet includes statements from 588 witnesses, over 395 documents, and more than 200 seized items as evidence.
Subsequently, on June 27, 2026, the NIA filed a charge sheet against three additional accused, bringing the total number of individuals charged in the case to 13.
In August 2026, a special NIA court in Delhi took cognisance of the charge sheet. According to the investigative agency, the conspiracy also involved individuals responsible for preparing explosives, procuring weapons, and providing other forms of logistical support.
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