ETV Bharat / state

‘Survival Became The Sole Priority’: A Year After Bomb Blast At Red Fort Metro Station

New Delhi: On the evening of November 10, 2026, it is business as usual at the markets surrounding the Red Fort Metro Station, with shops filled with customers.

However, the scene was different on the evening of November 10, 2025.

A bomb had exploded near Gate No. 1 of the metro station, opposite the World Heritage-listed Red Fort in the national capital. People were running helter-skelter.

Flames shot into the sky and thick, black smoke engulfed the area. The intensity of the explosion was such that even 50 metres away from the site, shop counters were overturned, shelves were shaken, and merchandise was left scattered.

At the area near the Red Fort in New Delhi, a year after the blast (ETV Bharat)

Devendra, who runs a shop selling mobile covers and tempered glass near the site, recounts that the sudden, thunderous explosion and its sheer force left everyone shaken. The sky turned red following the blast, and the surrounding area suffered extensive damage. Many vehicles were incinerated, and lives were lost in the inferno.

"I had to abandon my shop and flee toward the interior of the market. Once the situation stabilised slightly, I locked my shop and went home via an inner route. The event was so harrowing that, at that moment, survival became the sole priority," says Devendra, adding that the blast also had a long-term impact on business as people avoided visiting the market out of fear.

He noted that since the incident, shopkeepers have also become more vigilant. "If any suspicious bag or unattended object is spotted at the market, the police are immediately informed. The police have also instructed shopkeepers not to keep items belonging to strangers in their shops and, should they come across any suspicious object, to notify the police rather than touching it themselves," he says.

Recalling that day, Kishan Tomar, who runs a shop selling remote controls at the Old Lajpat Rai Market, about 50 metres from the blast site, says the explosion was so intense that it felt as though his eardrums had been shaken.

"At the time, I was showing products to customers in my shop. Following the sudden explosion, panic erupted in the market, and people began running in all directions to save their lives," he says. "Dust and black-coloured debris covered the area. The shop looked as if someone had dumped a load of soil throughout the premises."

Pawan Bajaj says he was sitting in his shop when a loud explosion occurred. Initially, he assumed that a CNG cylinder in a vehicle might have exploded. However, it soon became clear that this was no ordinary accident, but a bomb blast.

"Following the explosion, people began fleeing to save their lives. I, too, immediately closed my counter and left the area. As there was a metro station nearby, many people sought safety by heading toward the metro premises," he says.