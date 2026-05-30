High-Speed Hyderabad-Chennai Rail Corridor: Survey Suggests New Route In Telangana
Originally estimated at 236 km, requiring a land acquisition of 790 hectares, the altered route will be reduced to 123 km, as proposed by NHSRCL.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: The alignment of the High-Speed Rail Corridor project connecting Hyderabad with Chennai has been altered following a survey, currently underway in accordance with this revised plan. Initially, the corridor was proposed to commence at Shamshabad in Telangana and pass through Batasingaram, Narketpally, Suryapet, and Khammam.
Project Distance Reduced
The project has been designed to originate in Telangana, traverse through Andhra Pradesh, and culminate in Tamil Nadu. Its length within Telangana was estimated at 236 km, requiring an identified land acquisition of 790 hectares. However, this distance has been reduced to 123 km under the new alignment. The National High-Speed Rail Corridor Corporation Ltd. (NHSRCL) recently apprised the state government of this development.
NHRSCL proposed establishing stations at four locations: Bharat City, Dry Port, Halia, and Vadapalli. Of these, the station sites at Dry Port, Halia, and Vadapalli fall in the Nalgonda district. Earlier, the state government had requested that the high-speed corridor be routed via Bharat City and Vadapalli. Against this backdrop, it is reported that a survey is currently being conducted based on this new alignment.
A Dedicated Station for the Dry Port
The proposal to include a Dry Port station as part of the project is a unique feature. Given that Telangana is a landlocked state, there are plans to set up a Dry Port specifically for cargo transportation. It is in this context that a high-speed rail station has also been proposed for the site.
At the Dry Port, operations such as the storage of export and import cargo transshipped from coastal ports, as well as customs clearance and loading activities, will be carried out. For some time now, the government has been focusing on plans for the Dry Port to facilitate the rapid and efficient movement of exports and imports to and from the state.
Surrounding Features
In a report submitted to the state government, the NHSRCL has provided details regarding the areas and roadways in the vicinity of the proposed stations.
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