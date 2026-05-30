ETV Bharat / state

High-Speed Hyderabad-Chennai Rail Corridor: Survey Suggests New Route In Telangana

Hyderabad: The alignment of the High-Speed ​​Rail Corridor project connecting Hyderabad with Chennai has been altered following a survey, currently underway in accordance with this revised plan. Initially, the corridor was proposed to commence at Shamshabad in Telangana and pass through Batasingaram, Narketpally, Suryapet, and Khammam.

Project Distance Reduced

The project has been designed to originate in Telangana, traverse through Andhra Pradesh, and culminate in Tamil Nadu. Its length within Telangana was estimated at 236 km, requiring an identified land acquisition of 790 hectares. However, this distance has been reduced to 123 km under the new alignment. The National High-Speed ​​Rail Corridor Corporation Ltd. (NHSRCL) recently apprised the state government of this development.

NHRSCL proposed establishing stations at four locations: Bharat City, Dry Port, Halia, and Vadapalli. Of these, the station sites at Dry Port, Halia, and Vadapalli fall in the Nalgonda district. Earlier, the state government had requested that the high-speed ​​corridor be routed via Bharat City and Vadapalli. Against this backdrop, it is reported that a survey is currently being conducted based on this new alignment.

A Dedicated Station for the Dry Port