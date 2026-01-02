Palamu Forests In Jharkhand Set For Detailed Survey Ahead Of New Working Plan
The survey, scheduled for 2025–26, will document forest cover, plantations, rivers, grasslands, wildlife populations and water sources.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Palamu: A comprehensive survey will be conducted in the forests of Jharkhand’s Palamu district to assess natural resources, wildlife presence and water availability as part of the government’s effort to prepare a new forest working plan.
The survey, scheduled for 2025–26, will document forest cover, plantations, rivers, grasslands, wildlife populations and water sources. Officials said the data will help determine conservation priorities and resource requirements for protecting forests and wildlife. A large number of forest personnel are expected to be deployed for the exercise.
According to Forest Survey of India data released in 2023, forest cover in the Palamu region has increased by 2.36 square kilometres. However, concerns remain as nearly 650 square kilometres of the district’s total 1,158 sq km forest area falls under the open forest category.
The focus of the survey will be areas affected by blue bulls (nilgai), which have become a major source of conflict between wildlife and farmers. Officials will assess natural and potential artificial water sources, along with grass availability, in blue bull-affected zones to reduce their movement into farmlands.
“The survey will help us understand the current condition of forests, plantations, water bodies and grasslands. Based on this, a working plan will be prepared to address human–blue bull conflict,” said Kumar Satyam, Divisional Forest Officer, Palamu.
Farmers across Hussainabad, Haidernagar, Mohammadganj, Pandu, Bishrampur and Medininagar have reported widespread crop damage. Over 1.54 lakh hectares of farmland are affected, with 586 farmers recently submitting claims. In 2024–25 alone, the government paid Rs 62.7 lakh as compensation for crop losses caused by blue bulls.
The forests of Palamu, which is home to species such as spotted deer, blue bulls, elephants and leopards, are dependent on rainfall. With water sources drying up soon after the monsoon, animals often stray into villages in search of water, which increases the risk of conflict. Officials said the upcoming survey will place special emphasis on water conservation measures to mitigate the issue.
Read More:
- Jharkhand Lineman Killed By Goods Train, Villagers Block Rail Track Demanding Compensation; Multiple Trains Stranded
- Trained In Haryana, Korea Farmers Get Italian Bees From Jharkhand, Sell ‘Son Honey’ In Chhattisgarh & Beyond
- Tribal Children Will Now Have Option To Register Religion Under 'Other' Category In DAHAR Survey