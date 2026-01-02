ETV Bharat / state

Palamu Forests In Jharkhand Set For Detailed Survey Ahead Of New Working Plan

Palamu: A comprehensive survey will be conducted in the forests of Jharkhand’s Palamu district to assess natural resources, wildlife presence and water availability as part of the government’s effort to prepare a new forest working plan.

The survey, scheduled for 2025–26, will document forest cover, plantations, rivers, grasslands, wildlife populations and water sources. Officials said the data will help determine conservation priorities and resource requirements for protecting forests and wildlife. A large number of forest personnel are expected to be deployed for the exercise.

According to Forest Survey of India data released in 2023, forest cover in the Palamu region has increased by 2.36 square kilometres. However, concerns remain as nearly 650 square kilometres of the district’s total 1,158 sq km forest area falls under the open forest category.

The focus of the survey will be areas affected by blue bulls (nilgai), which have become a major source of conflict between wildlife and farmers. Officials will assess natural and potential artificial water sources, along with grass availability, in blue bull-affected zones to reduce their movement into farmlands.