Former Naxals Witness Chhattisgarh Assembly Proceedings in Symbolic Return to Democratic Mainstream
The surrendered cadres, who had given up violence and joined the rehabilitation programme, witnessed the functioning of the House at the newly constructed Assembly building.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Raipur: One hundred and twenty-five Naxals who had once been part of the extremist movement opposing the Constitution attended the Budget Session proceedings of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Friday. The visit is a step in their reintegration into the democratic mainstream under the state's rehabilitation policy.
The surrendered cadres, who had given up violence and joined the rehabilitation programme, witnessed the functioning of the House at the newly constructed Assembly building in Naya Raipur. Among them were high-profile former insurgents, including Rs one crore reward-listed Rupesh, who had surrendered along with over 200 Naxals, and Chaitu, the alleged mastermind of the Jheeram Valley attack, who carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh.
आज निवास में रात्रि भोज में हमारे मेहमान पुनर्वास कर मुख्यधारा में लौटे भाई बहन... pic.twitter.com/dYxmcuaivK— Vijay sharma (@vijaysharmacg) February 26, 2026
February 27 marked the final day of the Budget Session of the state Assembly. During their visit, the former Naxals observed the legislative proceedings, including debates and question-answer sessions.
A day prior to the Assembly visit, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma hosted a dinner at the official residence in Naya Raipur. The surrendered Naxals arrived in Raipur late Thursday night and were formally welcomed by Sharma.
Speaking about their participation in the Assembly proceedings, Vijay Sharma said, "The glow of new hope on their faces and their resolve to give a new direction to their lives was visible. While sharing dinner together, it was evident that trust, dialogue, and a sense of belonging are the greatest forces of transformation."
पुनर्वास के पश्चात मुख्यधारा में लौटे हमारे भाई-बहनों का नवा रायपुर स्थित निवास पर आत्मीय आगमन हुआ। pic.twitter.com/ahfwdRJfvK— Vijay sharma (@vijaysharmacg) February 26, 2026
He emphasised that those who have returned to the social mainstream must be fully aware of the constitutional structure and the functioning of democratic institutions. "Since they were earlier cut off from the mainstream, it is essential that they understand every aspect of our constitutional system and governance," he added.
उनके चेहरों पर नई उम्मीद की चमक और जीवन को नई दिशा देने का दृढ़ संकल्प स्पष्ट दिखाई दे रहा था। साथ बैठकर रात्रि भोजन करते हुए यह अहसास हुआ कि विश्वास, संवाद और अपनत्व ही परिवर्तन की सबसे बड़ी ताकत हैं। pic.twitter.com/JL4V10bSxV— Vijay sharma (@vijaysharmacg) February 26, 2026
