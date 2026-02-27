ETV Bharat / state

Former Naxals Witness Chhattisgarh Assembly Proceedings in Symbolic Return to Democratic Mainstream

The surrendered cadres, who had given up violence and joined the rehabilitation programme, witnessed the functioning of the House at the newly constructed Assembly building in Naya Raipur. Among them were high-profile former insurgents, including Rs one crore reward-listed Rupesh, who had surrendered along with over 200 Naxals, and Chaitu, the alleged mastermind of the Jheeram Valley attack, who carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh.

Raipur: One hundred and twenty-five Naxals who had once been part of the extremist movement opposing the Constitution attended the Budget Session proceedings of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Friday. The visit is a step in their reintegration into the democratic mainstream under the state's rehabilitation policy.

February 27 marked the final day of the Budget Session of the state Assembly. During their visit, the former Naxals observed the legislative proceedings, including debates and question-answer sessions.

A day prior to the Assembly visit, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma hosted a dinner at the official residence in Naya Raipur. The surrendered Naxals arrived in Raipur late Thursday night and were formally welcomed by Sharma.

Speaking about their participation in the Assembly proceedings, Vijay Sharma said, "The glow of new hope on their faces and their resolve to give a new direction to their lives was visible. While sharing dinner together, it was evident that trust, dialogue, and a sense of belonging are the greatest forces of transformation."

He emphasised that those who have returned to the social mainstream must be fully aware of the constitutional structure and the functioning of democratic institutions. "Since they were earlier cut off from the mainstream, it is essential that they understand every aspect of our constitutional system and governance," he added.