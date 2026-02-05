12 Active Maoist Cadres Surrender In Bijapur Under ‘Puna Margem’ Drive, Rewards Worth Rs 54 Lakh
Bijapur SP Dr Jitendra Kumar Yadav said that the ‘Puna Margem’ campaign is not only about surrender but about bringing positive transformation in t Maoists.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Bijapur: Twelve active Maoist cadres surrendered and decided to return to the mainstream under the district’s flagship initiative, ‘Puna Margem: From Rehabilitation to Rebirth’. A cumulative reward of Rs 54 lakh had been announced on these cadres based on their ranks and organisational roles.
On February 5, 2026, the Maoist cadres surrendered before senior police officials, including Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P., Deputy Inspector General (Kerripu Ops), Bijapur Sector, B.S. Negi, and Bijapur Superintendent of Police Dr Jitendra Kumar Yadav.
During the surrender, the cadres handed over AK-47 and SLR rifles, magazines, cartridges, and a large cache of explosive materials to the security forces.
The surrendered group includes eight women and four men, all of them had been actively associated with the armed Maoist organisation for several years. They held key positions such as DVCM, ACM, PPCM, party members, and PLGA members.
Senior Maoist leader Somdu Madkam, a Darbhra Division DVCM and in-charge of the Katekalyan Area Committee, surrendered along with an AK-47 rifle. Other cadres also severed ties with the organisation and surrendered with weapons.
List of surrendered Maoist cadres
- Somdu Madkam – Reward Rs 8 lakh – Darbha Division DVCM (Katekalyan Area Committee In-charge)
- Hungi Kunjam – Reward Rs 8 lakh – Battalion No. 01 Party Member
- Payki Kunjam – Reward Rs 8 lakh – Company No. 02 Party Member
- Ayati Madkam – Reward Rs 5 lakh – North Sub-Zonal Bureau PPCM
- Chamanlal Kudiyam – Reward Rs 5 lakh – West Bastar Division Member (ACM)
- Parvati Punem alias Ragho – Reward Rs 5 lakh – Gangaloor Area Committee Member (ACM)
- Sanna Madvi – Reward Rs 2 lakh – West Bastar Division
- Shanti Kudiyam – Reward Rs 1 lakh – National Park Area Committee Party Member
- Chhoti Telam – Reward Rs 1 lakh – Bhairamgarh Area Committee PLGA Member
- Jimmo Uika alias Ankita – Reward Rs 1 lakh – Maddeed Area Committee PLGA Member
- Shamila Madkam – Reward Rs 1 lakh – Bhairamgarh Area Committee PLGA Member
- Hidma Madvi – Reward Rs 1 lakh – Darbha Division PLGA Member
Large cache of explosives surrendered voluntarily
According to the police, the surrendered cadres voluntarily handed over 250 gelatin sticks, 400 detonators, one plastic drum filled with gunpowder, and a bundle of cordex wire. Legal procedures for their rehabilitation and reintegration have been initiated. Under the government policy, each surrendered cadre has been provided Rs 50,000 as immediate financial assistance to help them begin a dignified civilian life.
Bijapur SP Dr Jitendra Kumar Yadav said that the ‘Puna Margem’ campaign is not only about surrender but about bringing positive transformation in the lives of Maoists. He appealed to the remaining cadres to abandon misleading and violent ideologies and return to the mainstream. He assured full government support for their security, rehabilitation, and future.
IG Bastar Range Sundarraj P. Pattlingam stated that the surrender of 12 active Maoist cadres in Bijapur shows that the Maoist organisation is weakening. He added that the establishment of security camps in remote and inaccessible areas, improved road connectivity, sustained successful operations, and the reach of development schemes have significantly shrunk Maoist strongholds.
“Violence leads only to destruction and darkness, while the ‘Puna Margem’ initiative shows the path to peace, dignity, and a brighter future,” Sundarraj said.
He also acknowledged the crucial role played by DRG, District Force, STF, Chhattisgarh Armed Force, CoBRA Battalions 201, 204 and 210, and CRPF Battalions 85, 170, 196, 199, 218, 228 and 229, whose continuous search operations, outreach efforts, trust-building, and sensitive engagement motivated Maoists to abandon violence.
This surrender is being considered as a step towards lasting peace in Bijapur and the Bastar region, where combined efforts of the government, police, security forces, administration, and informed citizens are replacing a culture of fear and violence with dialogue, trust, and development.
888 Maoists have surrendered so far
Police data shows that the anti-Maoist campaign in Bijapur continues to yield results. Since January 1, 2024, a total of 888 Maoist cadres have surrendered, 1,163 have been arrested, and 231 have been killed in encounters in the district.
Read More: