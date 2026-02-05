ETV Bharat / state

12 Active Maoist Cadres Surrender In Bijapur Under ‘Puna Margem’ Drive, Rewards Worth Rs 54 Lakh

The surrendered Maoists holding copies of the Constitution of India. ( ETV Bharat )

Bijapur: Twelve active Maoist cadres surrendered and decided to return to the mainstream under the district’s flagship initiative, ‘Puna Margem: From Rehabilitation to Rebirth’. A cumulative reward of Rs 54 lakh had been announced on these cadres based on their ranks and organisational roles. On February 5, 2026, the Maoist cadres surrendered before senior police officials, including Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P., Deputy Inspector General (Kerripu Ops), Bijapur Sector, B.S. Negi, and Bijapur Superintendent of Police Dr Jitendra Kumar Yadav. During the surrender, the cadres handed over AK-47 and SLR rifles, magazines, cartridges, and a large cache of explosive materials to the security forces. The surrendered group includes eight women and four men, all of them had been actively associated with the armed Maoist organisation for several years. They held key positions such as DVCM, ACM, PPCM, party members, and PLGA members. Senior Maoist leader Somdu Madkam, a Darbhra Division DVCM and in-charge of the Katekalyan Area Committee, surrendered along with an AK-47 rifle. Other cadres also severed ties with the organisation and surrendered with weapons. List of surrendered Maoist cadres Somdu Madkam – Reward Rs 8 lakh – Darbha Division DVCM (Katekalyan Area Committee In-charge) Hungi Kunjam – Reward Rs 8 lakh – Battalion No. 01 Party Member Payki Kunjam – Reward Rs 8 lakh – Company No. 02 Party Member Ayati Madkam – Reward Rs 5 lakh – North Sub-Zonal Bureau PPCM Chamanlal Kudiyam – Reward Rs 5 lakh – West Bastar Division Member (ACM) Parvati Punem alias Ragho – Reward Rs 5 lakh – Gangaloor Area Committee Member (ACM) Sanna Madvi – Reward Rs 2 lakh – West Bastar Division Shanti Kudiyam – Reward Rs 1 lakh – National Park Area Committee Party Member Chhoti Telam – Reward Rs 1 lakh – Bhairamgarh Area Committee PLGA Member Jimmo Uika alias Ankita – Reward Rs 1 lakh – Maddeed Area Committee PLGA Member Shamila Madkam – Reward Rs 1 lakh – Bhairamgarh Area Committee PLGA Member Hidma Madvi – Reward Rs 1 lakh – Darbha Division PLGA Member Large cache of explosives surrendered voluntarily