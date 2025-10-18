ETV Bharat / state

‘Surrender Is Wisest Course Of Action’: Maoist-Commander-Turned-MP Kameshwar Baitha

Palamu: As top Naxalite commanders surrender in what the central government terms “the largest-ever” in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, former commander-turned-MP Kameshwar Baitha says democracy must now offer the answers.

Baitha, who represented the Palamu constituency of Jharkhand in the 15th Lok Sabha after leaving the path of violence, said those returning to the mainstream must be welcomed with open arms and rehabilitated to contribute to society constructively, as ‘armed struggle’ has run its course.

In an interview with ETV Bharat reporter Neeraj Kumar, Baitha, who is the State President of the All India Trinamool Congress Jharkhand Unit, shares his views on the issue of Naxalism and the way forward.

Turning point for Maoists

I have received reports that top Naxalite commanders are surrendering in many areas, including Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. This is the largest surrender ever by the banned CPI (Maoist) in these regions. I welcome these surrenders, but honestly, it should have happened earlier. The Maoists are surrendering only after losing everything. There is no place for armed struggle in the country today. People’s problems can and should be resolved through democratic means.

Why did ‘armed struggle’ fail?

I was part of the Naxalite movement in the 1980s and later contested elections, winning the Palamu parliamentary seat in 2009. Looking back, I can say that the Maoist campaign in many parts of the country, including Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, was never a true movement. We lacked public support and a genuine mass organisation.

From the very beginning, there were two ideologies within the Maoist organisation. One faction believed in armed struggle, while another wanted to abandon it. There were discussions, debates, and internal turbulence. Many supported the idea of abandoning armed struggle, but it could never be fully implemented. Weapons were acquired, but without a mass organisation, armed struggle alone could not achieve anything.

Changing political landscape