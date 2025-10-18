‘Surrender Is Wisest Course Of Action’: Maoist-Commander-Turned-MP Kameshwar Baitha
The State President of the All India Trinamool Congress Jharkhand Unit shares his views on the issue of Naxalism and the way forward.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST
Palamu: As top Naxalite commanders surrender in what the central government terms “the largest-ever” in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, former commander-turned-MP Kameshwar Baitha says democracy must now offer the answers.
Baitha, who represented the Palamu constituency of Jharkhand in the 15th Lok Sabha after leaving the path of violence, said those returning to the mainstream must be welcomed with open arms and rehabilitated to contribute to society constructively, as ‘armed struggle’ has run its course.
In an interview with ETV Bharat reporter Neeraj Kumar, Baitha, who is the State President of the All India Trinamool Congress Jharkhand Unit, shares his views on the issue of Naxalism and the way forward.
Turning point for Maoists
I have received reports that top Naxalite commanders are surrendering in many areas, including Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. This is the largest surrender ever by the banned CPI (Maoist) in these regions. I welcome these surrenders, but honestly, it should have happened earlier. The Maoists are surrendering only after losing everything. There is no place for armed struggle in the country today. People’s problems can and should be resolved through democratic means.
Why did ‘armed struggle’ fail?
I was part of the Naxalite movement in the 1980s and later contested elections, winning the Palamu parliamentary seat in 2009. Looking back, I can say that the Maoist campaign in many parts of the country, including Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, was never a true movement. We lacked public support and a genuine mass organisation.
From the very beginning, there were two ideologies within the Maoist organisation. One faction believed in armed struggle, while another wanted to abandon it. There were discussions, debates, and internal turbulence. Many supported the idea of abandoning armed struggle, but it could never be fully implemented. Weapons were acquired, but without a mass organisation, armed struggle alone could not achieve anything.
Changing political landscape
The situation in India has changed significantly since the 1980s. Back then, people were politically inexperienced and unable to openly protest oppression. Movements like the “Khatiya Par Baithak” reflected the need for secrecy and caution. Today, people protest openly and are more politically aware. The environment now allows democratic solutions to social and political problems — there is no need to rely on violence.
Seizing power through armed struggle was never the right approach. The Maoists failed to assess the situation in the country. They thought weapons alone could give them power, but a real movement requires a party, a mass organisation, and weapons — and all three were never present together.
On peace talks and surrender
Discussions about armed struggle have existed within the Maoist party since its inception. Mergers like the one in 2004, which brought together People’s War, MCC, and Party Unity, involved debates over armed struggle. My organisation, in particular, was never in favour of prolonged armed conflict.
Now, everyone should surrender. Continuing armed struggle is fatal — “everyone will die in the jungle.” I also support peace talks. The Maoists need to understand that a shared ideology aligned with India’s development is essential. Surrender is the wisest course of action, and engaging in democratic politics is far more productive than pursuing violence.
Lessons from past experience
I have faced countless cases as a mass leader, which taught me that fighting for people’s rights through armed struggle is not the answer. True change comes from working within democratic frameworks. The Maoists received weapons, but they never built the mass support necessary to achieve their goals. They delayed seeing the reality, and now they are paying the price.
My advice to Maoist cadres is simple: surrender, join peace talks, and work within the democratic system to address grievances. Armed struggle has no place in today’s India, and those who understand this will survive and contribute to real change.
Read More