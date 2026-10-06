ETV Bharat / state

'Surrender Else All Assets Will Be Seized': Calcutta HC Gives Raiganj BDO 48-Hour Ultimatum

Kolkata: A division bench of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered BDO of Rajganj in Cooch Behar district, Prashant Barman, to surrender within 48 hours. The court has also ordered to suspend his salary and seize his assets if he fails to surrender.

The court stated that the deadline for the BDO to appear before the police is 3:30 pm on October 8. The CID has been ordered to submit a progress report on the investigation into the allegations against Barman at the next hearing on December 14.

Barman is accused of murdering Swapan Kamilya, a gold merchant from New Town, in October 2025.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge expressed strong displeasure over how Barman, while holding the BDO's post, defied the Supreme Court orders and expressed astonishment that the government was still paying a salary to an individual like him.

Citing a Supreme Court ruling, the Chief Justice noted that the court can order the confiscation of assets if an accused remains absconding. It then ordered to initiate the process to list and confiscate Barman's assets.