'Surrender Else All Assets Will Be Seized': Calcutta HC Gives Raiganj BDO 48-Hour Ultimatum
Raiganj BDO Prashant Barman is accused of murdering Swapan Kamilya, a gold merchant from New Town, last year.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Kolkata: A division bench of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered BDO of Rajganj in Cooch Behar district, Prashant Barman, to surrender within 48 hours. The court has also ordered to suspend his salary and seize his assets if he fails to surrender.
The court stated that the deadline for the BDO to appear before the police is 3:30 pm on October 8. The CID has been ordered to submit a progress report on the investigation into the allegations against Barman at the next hearing on December 14.
Barman is accused of murdering Swapan Kamilya, a gold merchant from New Town, in October 2025.
During the hearing, Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge expressed strong displeasure over how Barman, while holding the BDO's post, defied the Supreme Court orders and expressed astonishment that the government was still paying a salary to an individual like him.
Citing a Supreme Court ruling, the Chief Justice noted that the court can order the confiscation of assets if an accused remains absconding. It then ordered to initiate the process to list and confiscate Barman's assets.
Earlier, during a hearing in September, the Calcutta High Court had expressed dissatisfaction at the police's failure to arrest Barman. The Chief Justice had then stated, "The Supreme Court had cancelled his bail, hadn't it? He violated the Supreme Court's order as well? He is indeed a very influential person!"
In the case regarding the murder of the New Town gold merchant, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of the Calcutta High Court had previously ordered Barman to surrender before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Bidhannagar within 72 hours. Barman had moved the Supreme Court challenging the order. However, even though the apex court upheld the High Court's verdict, the BDO did not surrender.
Barman was arrested in Newtown for drunk driving on May 25 but was released on bail.
Following this, a private organisation filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Calcutta High Court seeking to uncover the mystery behind the failure to arrest him.
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