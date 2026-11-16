ETV Bharat / state

Surprise Checks At Alappuzha Petrol Pumps Over Ethanol Blending

A worker fills petrol in a scooty at a petrol pump. ( ANI - File photo )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam Civil Supplies Department conducted surprise inspections at petrol pumps in Alappuzha district on Monday as part of its ongoing statewide drive to check whether the ethanol content in petrol was within the prescribed limit.

The inspection was led by the District Supply Officer at Alappie Petroleum, a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd outlet in Alappuzha municipality, and Ambadi Fuels, an Indian Oil Corporation Ltd outlet in Thrikkunnapuzha panchayat.

Officials collected fuel samples from both outlets in accordance with the prescribed procedures and sent them to the Regional Chemical Examiners Laboratory in Ernakulam for testing, official sources said here. The inspections are part of a statewide drive launched by the department to ensure that petrol contains ethanol only within the permitted proportion and meets quality standards, they said. The department had earlier collected samples from petrol pumps in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.