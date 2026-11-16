Surprise Checks At Alappuzha Petrol Pumps Over Ethanol Blending
The inspections are conducted to ensure that petrol contains ethanol only within the permitted proportion and meets quality standards
By PTI
Published : November 16, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam Civil Supplies Department conducted surprise inspections at petrol pumps in Alappuzha district on Monday as part of its ongoing statewide drive to check whether the ethanol content in petrol was within the prescribed limit.
The inspection was led by the District Supply Officer at Alappie Petroleum, a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd outlet in Alappuzha municipality, and Ambadi Fuels, an Indian Oil Corporation Ltd outlet in Thrikkunnapuzha panchayat.
Officials collected fuel samples from both outlets in accordance with the prescribed procedures and sent them to the Regional Chemical Examiners Laboratory in Ernakulam for testing, official sources said here.
The inspections are part of a statewide drive launched by the department to ensure that petrol contains ethanol only within the permitted proportion and meets quality standards, they said. The department had earlier collected samples from petrol pumps in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.
The samples were sent to authorised laboratories, with test results expected within 10 days. The inspections were launched as a precautionary measure following reports of irregularities in ethanol blending at some petrol pumps in neighbouring Karnataka.
No confirmed cases of excess ethanol blending in petrol have been reported in Keralam so far, officials have said. The department has warned that legal action will be taken if tests reveal ethanol content beyond the permitted limit. Officials said inspections would continue at petrol pumps in the coming days.
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