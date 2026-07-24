Deputy Sarpanch's Husband Booked For Minor's Rape In Chhattisgarh's Surguja
The victim's family alleged the accused offered them money to hush up the matter. Police said the accused is absconding.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Surguja: The husband of a village deputy sarpanch has been booked by police for allegedly raping a minor tribal girl, who worked at his house, at Surguja in Chhattisgarh.
Sources said, the accused after committing the crime allegedly offered money to the accused and her family to not disclose the incident to anyone. The incident occurred at a village under Kotwali police station in Ambikapur.
Police said, on July 20, while the minor was working at the accused's house, he showed her obscene videos on his phone and raped her. When the minor did not return home until late in the evening, her sister went to the residence of the deputy sarpanch to pick her up.
After returning home, the minor narrated her ordeal to her parents. The next day, the victim's parents and relatives went to the accused's house and questioned him. They said, the accused offered them money to hush up the matter. However, the family refused and filed a complaint against him at Kotwali police station.
A member of the victim's family said, the girl studies in Class VII and had been to the deputy sarpanch's house where she worked. He said the deputy sarpanch was not at home when her husband committed the crime. "The girl's father refused to accept the money offered by the accused. Later, around 100 people from our community went to the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused," he said.
Meanwhile, Ambikapur DSP Rahul Bansal said as soon as the victim's family lodged a police complaint against the deputy sarpanch, he absconded. "While a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of POCSO Act, police teams are searching for him," Bansal said.
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