ETV Bharat / state

Deputy Sarpanch's Husband Booked For Minor's Rape In Chhattisgarh's Surguja

Surguja: The husband of a village deputy sarpanch has been booked by police for allegedly raping a minor tribal girl, who worked at his house, at Surguja in Chhattisgarh.

Sources said, the accused after committing the crime allegedly offered money to the accused and her family to not disclose the incident to anyone. The incident occurred at a village under Kotwali police station in Ambikapur.

Police said, on July 20, while the minor was working at the accused's house, he showed her obscene videos on his phone and raped her. When the minor did not return home until late in the evening, her sister went to the residence of the deputy sarpanch to pick her up.