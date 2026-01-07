ETV Bharat / state

Doctors Booked For Allegedly Leaving Surgical Instrument Inside Woman’s Abdomen In Lucknow

Lucknow: A case of alleged gross medical negligence has come into light in Uttar Pradesh’s capital. A team of doctors at Era Medical College and Hospital are accused of leaving a surgical instrument inside a woman’s abdomen during surgery, which caused her severe pain for nearly two-and-a-half years.

According to the complaint, the woman, a resident of Eldeco City, first visited Era Hospital in January 2023 with complaints of abdominal pain. She underwent surgery on February 27, 2023. When the stitches reportedly failed to heal, a second operation was performed on March 17 the same year. Despite repeated visits and persistent pain, doctors allegedly continued to prescribe painkillers while concealing the real cause of her condition.

The victim claimed that over the course of treatment, the hospital charged her nearly Rs 5 lakh. On August 2, 2025, another ultrasound was conducted at Era Hospital, but doctors allegedly suppressed crucial findings and instead pressured her to undergo an appendicitis surgery based on a reportedly incorrect report.

Suspecting malpractice, the woman sought a CT scan at Charak Hospital. The scan revealed the presence of a surgical instrument inside her abdomen. On August 20, 2025, surgeons at Charak Hospital removed the instrument during an operation. Due to complications, the woman had to remain in the ICU for several days.