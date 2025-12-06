ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Surgical Blade Left Inside Woman’s Thigh During Tubectomy At Palnadu Govt Hospital; Doctor, Staff Suspended

Narasaraopet: A shocking case of medical negligence came to light in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district, where a surgical blade was left inside the thigh of a woman who underwent a tubectomy at the Narasaraopet Government Hospital.

The incident came to light on Friday after the victim, identified as Ramadevi of Balayyanagar, suffered severe pain nearly ten days after her surgery.

According to Ramadevi's family, she visited the hospital on November 24 for a family planning procedure and was advised to return on November 26 for the operation.

"Dr Narayanaswamy performed the surgery, but I was not even given proper anaesthesia. The blades used during the operation were kept on my thigh. I felt as if something sharp pierced me, but no one listened when I complained of pain. Instead, they slapped me on the cheek. I was discharged the same evening," Ramadevi said.

Her condition worsened over the week, prompting her family to take her back to the hospital on Friday. An X-ray revealed that a surgical blade had remained lodged in her thigh. However, Narasaraopet Government Hospital doctors allegedly refused to treat her again, forcing the victim to seek help at a private hospital where the blade was removed.