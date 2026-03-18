Surgeon Gets Two-Year Jail In 2014 Bilaspur Sterilisation Death Case
Five accused associated with Kavita and Mahawar Pharmas have been acquitted in the drug 'Ciprocin' case, which allegedly contained rat poison, for lack of evidence.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Bilaspur: In a significant verdict in the high-profile sterilisation tragedy leading to the death of 15 women 12 years ago, the district court in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Wednesday found prime accused Dr RK Gupta guilty of performing 83 surgeries in just three hours and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment. A fine of Rs 25,000 has also been slapped on him.
However, additional district judge Shailesh Kumar ordered the acquittal of five accused associated with Kavita and Mahawar Pharma regarding the controversial issue involving the drug 'Ciprocin', which was alleged to contain rat poison, due to a lack of evidence.
The case dates back to November 2014, when allegations of gross negligence surfaced against government-organised sterilisation camps held in Pendari and Pendra in Bilaspur. Shortly after Dr Gupta performed surgeries on 83 women in three hours, their health started deteriorating rapidly, triggering panic in the health department.
Of over 100 women admitted to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Bilaspur district hospital, and various private hospitals, 15 died. The ensuing controversy involved allegations ranging from septicemia from surgical negligence to claims that the drug 'Ciprocin' — administered to the women post-surgery — was contaminated with rat poison (Zinc Phosphide).
As the matter escalated further, the police initiated legal action against Dr Gupta (senior surgeon at the district hospital), Ramesh Mahawar and Sumit Mahawar (directors of Mahawar Pharma), along with Rakesh Khare, Rajesh Khare, and Manish Khare (of Kavita Pharmaceuticals). A charge sheet was filed against them in the court.
Families of the deceased women held Dr Gupta directly responsible for the tragedy. Additionally, the drug suppliers involved in the process were also named as accused. After the case being heard for the past 12 years, Dr Gupta was also sentenced under other charges, awarding six months' imprisonment with a fine of Rs 500 under one section, and one month's jail with a fine of Rs 100 under another. All sentences will run concurrently.
Meanwhile, Ramesh, Sumit, Rakes, Rajesh, and Manish were exonerated due to the absence of incriminating evidence. Delivered nearly a decade later, this verdict has once again brought the issues of accountability and negligence within healthcare services to the forefront.
Since the sentence awarded to Gupta is less than three years, the court granted him bail as per legal provisions, additional public prosecutor Devendra Rao Somawar said.
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