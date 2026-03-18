ETV Bharat / state

Surgeon Gets Two-Year Jail In 2014 Bilaspur Sterilisation Death Case

Bilaspur: In a significant verdict in the high-profile sterilisation tragedy leading to the death of 15 women 12 years ago, the district court in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Wednesday found prime accused Dr RK Gupta guilty of performing 83 surgeries in just three hours and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment. A fine of Rs 25,000 has also been slapped on him.

However, additional district judge Shailesh Kumar ordered the acquittal of five accused associated with Kavita and Mahawar Pharma regarding the controversial issue involving the drug 'Ciprocin', which was alleged to contain rat poison, due to a lack of evidence.

The case dates back to November 2014, when allegations of gross negligence surfaced against government-organised sterilisation camps held in Pendari and Pendra in Bilaspur. Shortly after Dr Gupta performed surgeries on 83 women in three hours, their health started deteriorating rapidly, triggering panic in the health department.

Of over 100 women admitted to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Bilaspur district hospital, and various private hospitals, 15 died. The ensuing controversy involved allegations ranging from septicemia from surgical negligence to claims that the drug 'Ciprocin' — administered to the women post-surgery — was contaminated with rat poison (Zinc Phosphide).