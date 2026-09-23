ETV Bharat / state

Surendra Koli Death: Police Await Postmortem Report As Circumstances Remain Unclear

Dehradun: Even after four days, the circumstances surrounding the death of Surendra Koli -- the man at the centre of the sensational Nithari killings who was subsequently acquitted in all 13 cases last year -- remain unclear, with some of his family members raising questions about his death.

Police said it will be known whether Koli died by suicide or due to another cause only after the post-mortem report, which is expected within a day or two. A police officer said, "Koli's family members have raised some questions regarding his death. However, the situation will become clear once the post-mortem report is received in a day or two."

He said police found no injury marks on Koli's body. However, traces of blood were visible near his nose and mouth. He said, "There were no injury marks on his body." Police said Koli had started selling tea at a small rented shop in Haridwar's Saptarishi area just four days before he was found dead there.

Police said he was facing financial hardship and mental stress and had borrowed ₹5,000 to start the shop. Police said it appears prima facie to be a case of suicide by hanging.

The officer said police examined CCTV footage from the scene and the surrounding areas, but no suspicious activity has come to light so far. He said Koli lived in extremely difficult circumstances and had to change rooms four times within a short period in Haridwar.