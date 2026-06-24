ETV Bharat / state

Surat Youth Killed In Qatar LNG Plant Explosion; Body To Reach Thursday

Surat: A youth from Surat died in a massive explosion at the Ras Laffan LNG facility in Qatar on Sunday, police said. Sunny Patel, a resident of the Moto Mohalla area of ​​Dumas, was missing for 48 hours after the explosion and his death was confirmed by the authorities on Wednesday.

Police said Sunny worked as a mechanical fitter for a contracting company and was scheduled for the night shift on Sunday. He called his wife, Pinkalben, at 8:30 pm before heading to work on Sunday. After the powerful explosion, Pinkalben repeatedly tried calling him via WhatsApp and video calls, but the phone went unanswered. "The government must help us," she said, weeping inconsolably.

A team from the Dumas police immediately visited Sunny's home to offer condolences to the grieving family and assured them that they would obtain details through international channels and inform the Ministry of External Affairs.