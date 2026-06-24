Surat Youth Killed In Qatar LNG Plant Explosion; Body To Reach Thursday
Police said Sunny Patel worked as a mechanical fitter for a contracting company at Ras Laffan and was scheduled for the night shift on Sunday.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Surat: A youth from Surat died in a massive explosion at the Ras Laffan LNG facility in Qatar on Sunday, police said. Sunny Patel, a resident of the Moto Mohalla area of Dumas, was missing for 48 hours after the explosion and his death was confirmed by the authorities on Wednesday.
Police said Sunny worked as a mechanical fitter for a contracting company and was scheduled for the night shift on Sunday. He called his wife, Pinkalben, at 8:30 pm before heading to work on Sunday. After the powerful explosion, Pinkalben repeatedly tried calling him via WhatsApp and video calls, but the phone went unanswered. "The government must help us," she said, weeping inconsolably.
A team from the Dumas police immediately visited Sunny's home to offer condolences to the grieving family and assured them that they would obtain details through international channels and inform the Ministry of External Affairs.
Following the horrific explosion, Sunny's body was identified by his brother, Ravi, who also lives in Qatar. After completing the necessary formalities with help from the Indian Embassy, the body will be flown to Ahmedabad on June 25 (Thursday) and subsequently transported by road to Surat.
Sunny's father died 15 years ago, followed by the death of his eldest brother. The financial responsibility of the family fell on Sunny and Ravi, who left for Qatar, leaving their wives and elderly mother in Surat.
Over 100 youths from the coastal area of Dumas are working on contract in Qatar and other Middle East countries as mechanical fitters, operators, and in other technical roles. Following this incident, panic gripped the families of those working abroad.
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