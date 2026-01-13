ETV Bharat / state

Surat Youth Develops Kite That Can Fly Without A String, Wind

Surat: Kite flying is an inextricable part of celebrating Makar Sankranti. However, there have been lethal and severe injuries from kite strings to both humans and birds. Made of glass-coated thread, they prove fatal for birds and bike riders.

Now, a youth from Gujarat's Surat has come up with a unique solution to this. Vicky Vakhariya and his team have devised a robotic kite that can fly without a string or even wind. Bereft of a string, the kite poses no harm and can be flown with a remote control even without wind. The team members include Bhavesh Gosai, Pratham Mavpuri and Parth Lekadiya. It can perform amazing stunts like loops, rolls, and dives in the sky and fill it with colours with its in-built LEDs at night.

An engineer, Vicky's invention is not restricted to Surat, as the team has represented India at International Kite Festivals in countries like Indonesia, Singapore, and China. This team had the opportunity to discuss the technology with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fly kites with him at a program held in Indonesia. It won a silver prize in China.