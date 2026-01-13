Surat Youth Develops Kite That Can Fly Without A String, Wind
Vicky Vakhariya and his team have represented India at International Kite Festivals in countries like Indonesia, Singapore, and China and even won a silver prize.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Surat: Kite flying is an inextricable part of celebrating Makar Sankranti. However, there have been lethal and severe injuries from kite strings to both humans and birds. Made of glass-coated thread, they prove fatal for birds and bike riders.
Now, a youth from Gujarat's Surat has come up with a unique solution to this. Vicky Vakhariya and his team have devised a robotic kite that can fly without a string or even wind. Bereft of a string, the kite poses no harm and can be flown with a remote control even without wind. The team members include Bhavesh Gosai, Pratham Mavpuri and Parth Lekadiya. It can perform amazing stunts like loops, rolls, and dives in the sky and fill it with colours with its in-built LEDs at night.
An engineer, Vicky's invention is not restricted to Surat, as the team has represented India at International Kite Festivals in countries like Indonesia, Singapore, and China. This team had the opportunity to discuss the technology with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fly kites with him at a program held in Indonesia. It won a silver prize in China.
Vicky said he was deeply saddened every year by the news of birds getting injured and dying during kite flying. This motivated him to innovate a kite that doesn't require a string. So far, he has made more than 15 kites in four different designs. The estimated cost of making one kite is between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000.
His innovation proves that if technology is combined with human sensitivity, the environment and lives can be protected.
Also Read