Surat Vegetable Seller Gets Life Term For Raping Three Minor Girls
One of the victims became pregnant following the ghastly act. The other two minors were her friends who were shown pornographic content by the accused.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 2:02 PM IST
Surat: A Surat-based vegetable vendor has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the district court for repeatedly raping three minors and impregnating one of them. When police started investigating the rape case of one minor girl, a similar incident with two more minors came up. The court has ordered compensation of Rs 10.50 lakh to the pregnant minor and Rs 6 lakh each to the other two.
In January last year, a 13-year-old girl in the city area experienced severe abdominal pain with frequent nausea. Confronted by her mother, she informed that the accused had sexually assaulted her repeatedly and called two of her friends to show pornographic content.
The accused was arrested by Surat City Police after being informed by the victim's mother. Identified as Alamgir, the accused runs a vegetable shop in the same locality where the victims live. A charge sheet was prepared, and the accused was presented in the court.
Public prosecutor Munjal Brahmbhatt demanded that the court that the accused be awarded death penalty. After hearing arguments of both parties, the additional sessions judge and special POCSO court Judge Vinod V Parmar convicted Alamgir of rape and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
The court observed that the accused violated his duty as a neighbour by raping two minor girls of the same locality who were younger than his own children. Instead of protecting the three minor girls, he had forced sex with them multiple times, resulting in the pregnancy of one of them.
"The accused committed a heinous and despicable act against the minor girls, which cannot be tolerated in a civilised society, and there is no compelling reason to impose a lesser sentence for the heinous act committed by the accused. The punishment imposed on the accused should set an example in society, and the accused should be given the death penalty," observed the court.
