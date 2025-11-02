ETV Bharat / state

Surat Vegetable Seller Gets Life Term For Raping Three Minor Girls

Surat: A Surat-based vegetable vendor has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the district court for repeatedly raping three minors and impregnating one of them. When police started investigating the rape case of one minor girl, a similar incident with two more minors came up. The court has ordered compensation of Rs 10.50 lakh to the pregnant minor and Rs 6 lakh each to the other two.

In January last year, a 13-year-old girl in the city area experienced severe abdominal pain with frequent nausea. Confronted by her mother, she informed that the accused had sexually assaulted her repeatedly and called two of her friends to show pornographic content.

The accused was arrested by Surat City Police after being informed by the victim's mother. Identified as Alamgir, the accused runs a vegetable shop in the same locality where the victims live. A charge sheet was prepared, and the accused was presented in the court.