Surat Reels Under 38 Hours Of Torrential Rain; Nine Dead, Thousands Rescued
Rescue agencies and civic authorities have intensified drainage and relief operations to tackle the flooding.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
Surat: At least nine people have died and thousands have been rescued after torrential rain hit Surat for nearly 38 hours. The rain caused flooding, waterlogging and major disruptions across the city and surrounding rural areas.
According to the district administration, Surat city recorded an average rainfall of 347 mm (13.7 inches) in the last 24 hours, while rural areas received an average of 192.72 mm (7.59 inches).
Heavy rain has caused waterlogging at 148 locations across Surat city. Rescue agencies and civic authorities have intensified drainage and relief operations to tackle the flooding.
So far, 3,416 people have been rescued, while 3,862 residents have been shifted to safer locations, including community halls and schools converted into temporary relief shelters. Authorities have also distributed 9,565 food packets among affected families.
In rural Surat, 19 locations remain waterlogged. Several talukas recorded exceptionally high rainfall up to 9:00 am on July 8:
|Taluka
|Rainfall (mm)
|Olpad
|75
|Mangrol
|68
|Umarpada
|177
|Mandvi
|128
|Kamrej
|381
|Choryasi
|156
|Palsana
|439
|Bardoli
|189
|Mahuva
|421
|Areth
|85
|Ambika
|212
In Kamrej taluka, the boundary wall of Atmiya Villa Society collapsed after a sudden surge of floodwater. Two cars, a tempo, and a moped parked inside the society were swept away by the strong current.
Society president Rajeshbhai Gondaliya said the wall gave way within 40 seconds after nearly 10 feet of floodwater rushed through the area at around 2:30 pm on July 7.
"Even after 24 hours, no assistance has reached us from the administration. Residents have been forced to block the road on their own to prevent further damage," he said.
The flooding has also affected Surat's textile trade. Around 250 shops in Podar Market have been flooded with water, and the traders are estimating losses of over Rs 200 crore due to damaged stock and infrastructure.
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are continuing rescue and relief operations across the district. However, residents in several affected areas are facing shortages of drinking water, milk and other essential supplies. As a precaution, schools and colleges have been closed.
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