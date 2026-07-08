ETV Bharat / state

Surat Reels Under 38 Hours Of Torrential Rain; Nine Dead, Thousands Rescued

Surat: At least nine people have died and thousands have been rescued after torrential rain hit Surat for nearly 38 hours. The rain caused flooding, waterlogging and major disruptions across the city and surrounding rural areas.

According to the district administration, Surat city recorded an average rainfall of 347 mm (13.7 inches) in the last 24 hours, while rural areas received an average of 192.72 mm (7.59 inches).

Heavy rain has caused waterlogging at 148 locations across Surat city. Rescue agencies and civic authorities have intensified drainage and relief operations to tackle the flooding.

So far, 3,416 people have been rescued, while 3,862 residents have been shifted to safer locations, including community halls and schools converted into temporary relief shelters. Authorities have also distributed 9,565 food packets among affected families.

In rural Surat, 19 locations remain waterlogged. Several talukas recorded exceptionally high rainfall up to 9:00 am on July 8: