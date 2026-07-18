ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat :Surat Police Deport 16 Bangladeshi In Crackdown Against Foreign Nationals

Surat: A security drive by Surat Rural Police has resulted in the detention and deportation of 16 Bangladeshi nationals who were found to be living in the district without valid documents.

The action was carried out under ‘Operation Delta Hunt’, and police said the group, comprising 12 women, three men and a girl, had allegedly entered India illegally through the West Bengal border and had been working in Surat for around one-and-a-half years before being repatriated after legal procedures.

Police said the operation was part of a broader initiative to strengthen law and order and identify foreign nationals staying illegally in the district.

According to the investigation, all 16 individuals had crossed into India illegally through the West Bengal border under the cover of darkness before travelling to Surat by different vehicles.