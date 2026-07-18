Gujarat :Surat Police Deport 16 Bangladeshi In Crackdown Against Foreign Nationals
Police said the group, comprising 12 women, three men and a girl, had allegedly entered India illegally through the West Bengal border.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Surat: A security drive by Surat Rural Police has resulted in the detention and deportation of 16 Bangladeshi nationals who were found to be living in the district without valid documents.
The action was carried out under ‘Operation Delta Hunt’, and police said the group, comprising 12 women, three men and a girl, had allegedly entered India illegally through the West Bengal border and had been working in Surat for around one-and-a-half years before being repatriated after legal procedures.
Police said the operation was part of a broader initiative to strengthen law and order and identify foreign nationals staying illegally in the district.
According to the investigation, all 16 individuals had crossed into India illegally through the West Bengal border under the cover of darkness before travelling to Surat by different vehicles.
The operation was carried out jointly by teams from the Surat Rural Police, the Special Operations Group (SOG), and the Local Crime Branch (LCB). Police conducted extensive verification drives in suspected locations and found that the individuals were unable to produce any valid proof of Indian citizenship.
According to police, detailed examination of mobile phones, banking transactions and contacts in Bangladesh further confirmed that the group was staying in the country illegally. After completing all legal formalities, the police repatriated the 16 Bangladeshi nationals to their home country.
Surat Rural SOG Police Inspector (PI) L G Odedra said the campaign would continue. "The campaign will not stop here; the ‘Operation Delta Hunt’ will continue in order to locate others residing in the district without valid legal documents," he said.
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