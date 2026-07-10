Surat Police Brave Floodwaters To Help Grieving Father Perform Daughter's Last Rites
The man was unable to arrange transportation for his daughter’s final rites due to severe flooding, with over 10 feet of water around the house.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST
Surat: Amid the devastating floods that brought normal life to a standstill in Gujarat's Surat district, personnel from the Bardoli Police won praises after helping a grieving elderly man perform the last rites of his daughter.
According to police, 75-year-old Maganbhai Rathod, a resident of the Wadi area near Chandpir Dargah in Bardoli for the past 25 years, lost his 51-year-old daughter, Savitraben, after she passed away at home.
The elderly father was unable to arrange transportation for his daughter's final rites due to severe flooding, with 7 to 10 feet of water around the house. After receiving information about the situation, Police Inspector VA Sengal, PSI DK Chaudhary, and their team including police personnel Deepakbhai, Vijaybhai, Jitendrabhai and members of the Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) reached to the spot.
The police team walked nearly one kilometre through waist-deep water, wading through three to four feet of floodwater to reach the family's residence. Sengal said the police contacted the Fire Department after assessing the situation.
The officers then placed Savitraben's body on a traditional cot and personally carried it on their shoulders for nearly 200 to 300 feet through the floodwaters until they reached a safer location.
With the assistance of a Fire Department rescue boat, the body was transported to the family's ancestral farmland, where the last rites were performed.
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