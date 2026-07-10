ETV Bharat / state

Surat Police Brave Floodwaters To Help Grieving Father Perform Daughter's Last Rites

Surat: Amid the devastating floods that brought normal life to a standstill in Gujarat's Surat district, personnel from the Bardoli Police won praises after helping a grieving elderly man perform the last rites of his daughter.

According to police, 75-year-old Maganbhai Rathod, a resident of the Wadi area near Chandpir Dargah in Bardoli for the past 25 years, lost his 51-year-old daughter, Savitraben, after she passed away at home.

The elderly father was unable to arrange transportation for his daughter's final rites due to severe flooding, with 7 to 10 feet of water around the house. After receiving information about the situation, Police Inspector VA Sengal, PSI DK Chaudhary, and their team including police personnel Deepakbhai, Vijaybhai, Jitendrabhai and members of the Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) reached to the spot.