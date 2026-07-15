ETV Bharat / state

Surat Lawyer Representing Minor Girl In Sexual Assault Case Held For Raping Her

Surat: A lawyer hired to secure justice to a 13-year-old girl in a sexual assault case, was arrested for allegedly exploiting her family's financial distress to blackmail and rape her in Gujarat's Surat district, police said on Wednesday.

The girl was earlier kidnapped and sexually assaulted, and a case had been registered at the Sachin GIDC police station in this regard. After this, her family had approached Pranayraj Govindbhai Ranvir, a lawyer for legal help with the case.

According to the police, the lawyer called the victim's father and said he wanted to engage his daughter for domestic work. The accused also threatened to sabotage her case in court if he refused. Frightened by the lawyer's threat, the family felt compelled to send their daughter to him.

The accused took the minor girl to his home in Dindoli, where he allegedly assaulted her, forced her to undress, raped her, and even committed unnatural sexual acts. To silence the victim, he recorded a video of the incident and began blackmailing her.