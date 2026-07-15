Surat Lawyer Representing Minor Girl In Sexual Assault Case Held For Raping Her
The accused has six cases involving dowry harassment and assaulting a public servant against him in Ahmedabad, Surat, and other areas.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Surat: A lawyer hired to secure justice to a 13-year-old girl in a sexual assault case, was arrested for allegedly exploiting her family's financial distress to blackmail and rape her in Gujarat's Surat district, police said on Wednesday.
The girl was earlier kidnapped and sexually assaulted, and a case had been registered at the Sachin GIDC police station in this regard. After this, her family had approached Pranayraj Govindbhai Ranvir, a lawyer for legal help with the case.
According to the police, the lawyer called the victim's father and said he wanted to engage his daughter for domestic work. The accused also threatened to sabotage her case in court if he refused. Frightened by the lawyer's threat, the family felt compelled to send their daughter to him.
The accused took the minor girl to his home in Dindoli, where he allegedly assaulted her, forced her to undress, raped her, and even committed unnatural sexual acts. To silence the victim, he recorded a video of the incident and began blackmailing her.
The family was devastated when the girl confided in them about the incident. A complaint was immediately lodged with the Sachin GIDC police on July 13.
Treating the matter with the utmost seriousness, ACP AC Tarde and his team registered a case under various sections of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the accused was arrested within a few hours, a senior police official said.
Investigations revealed the lawyer has six cases registered against him in Ahmedabad, Surat, and other areas, involving charges such as harassment for dowry, assaulting a public servant, and physical assault.
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