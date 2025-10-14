ETV Bharat / state

Surat Govt School Principal Suspended Over Non-Veg Party On Premises

Surat: The principal of a government-run school in Gujarat's Surat was suspended for allegedly holding a non-vegetarian party at the premises. The incident that created a huge controversy came to light after a video of people eating non-vegetarian items during a get-together inside the Primary School No. 342 and 351 (Pandit Deendayal Primary School) in the Godadara area went viral on Sunday.

Officials said the party was hosted without permission, and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against the principal. It was learnt that the get-together was held on Sunday afternoon, and a banner written in Telugu on the main gate of the school suggested it was a reunion of students who passed out between 1987 and 1991.

As the video of the 'non-veg feast' invited backlash from users, the Primary Education Committee (PEC) under the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), which administers the school, ordered a probe on Sunday evening. Based on its findings, the suspension order of the principal, Prabhakar Eligatin, was issued.