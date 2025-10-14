Surat Govt School Principal Suspended Over Non-Veg Party On Premises
PEC chairman Rajendra Kapadia said the party was hosted on Sunday without permission, and a departmental inquiry will be conducted against the principal, Prabhakar Eligatin.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 6:40 PM IST
Surat: The principal of a government-run school in Gujarat's Surat was suspended for allegedly holding a non-vegetarian party at the premises. The incident that created a huge controversy came to light after a video of people eating non-vegetarian items during a get-together inside the Primary School No. 342 and 351 (Pandit Deendayal Primary School) in the Godadara area went viral on Sunday.
Officials said the party was hosted without permission, and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against the principal. It was learnt that the get-together was held on Sunday afternoon, and a banner written in Telugu on the main gate of the school suggested it was a reunion of students who passed out between 1987 and 1991.
As the video of the 'non-veg feast' invited backlash from users, the Primary Education Committee (PEC) under the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), which administers the school, ordered a probe on Sunday evening. Based on its findings, the suspension order of the principal, Prabhakar Eligatin, was issued.
"This is indeed a condemnable act because we can see non-veg being served to people. No permission was taken from the authorities for this event in the school premises. We have suspended the principal for tarnishing our image. A departmental inquiry will also be conducted against him," PEC chairman Rajendra Kapadia said.
In defence, Eligatin claimed the non-veg items were brought from outside the school, which were served to former students of the institute in his absence. "It was a reunion of former students, and many of them came here with their children from abroad. We had planned to organise the get-together at a farmhouse, but it was cancelled at the last moment. It was then decided to organise a reunion on the rear side of the school on Sunday. Non-veg items were brought from outside by them. I was not present at that time," he added.
