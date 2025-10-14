ETV Bharat / state

Surat Govt School Principal Suspended Over Non-Veg Party On Premises

PEC chairman Rajendra Kapadia said the party was hosted on Sunday without permission, and a departmental inquiry will be conducted against the principal, Prabhakar Eligatin.

Prabhakar Eligatin, the principal who has been suspended.
Prabhakar Eligatin, the principal who has been suspended.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 14, 2025 at 6:40 PM IST

Surat: The principal of a government-run school in Gujarat's Surat was suspended for allegedly holding a non-vegetarian party at the premises. The incident that created a huge controversy came to light after a video of people eating non-vegetarian items during a get-together inside the Primary School No. 342 and 351 (Pandit Deendayal Primary School) in the Godadara area went viral on Sunday.

Officials said the party was hosted without permission, and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against the principal. It was learnt that the get-together was held on Sunday afternoon, and a banner written in Telugu on the main gate of the school suggested it was a reunion of students who passed out between 1987 and 1991.

As the video of the 'non-veg feast' invited backlash from users, the Primary Education Committee (PEC) under the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), which administers the school, ordered a probe on Sunday evening. Based on its findings, the suspension order of the principal, Prabhakar Eligatin, was issued.

"This is indeed a condemnable act because we can see non-veg being served to people. No permission was taken from the authorities for this event in the school premises. We have suspended the principal for tarnishing our image. A departmental inquiry will also be conducted against him," PEC chairman Rajendra Kapadia said.

In defence, Eligatin claimed the non-veg items were brought from outside the school, which were served to former students of the institute in his absence. "It was a reunion of former students, and many of them came here with their children from abroad. We had planned to organise the get-together at a farmhouse, but it was cancelled at the last moment. It was then decided to organise a reunion on the rear side of the school on Sunday. Non-veg items were brought from outside by them. I was not present at that time," he added.

