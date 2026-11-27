Surat Family Murder Case: Death Toll Rises To Four As Two-Year-Old’s Body Found
Police are probing a suspected link between an alleged Rs 50 lakh insurance fraud and the killing of a family from Maharashtra.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Surat: The death toll in the mass murder of a migrant worker’s family from Maharashtra rose to four after the body of a two-year-old boy was recovered from a canal in Gujarat’s Sarbhon village, police said.
The body was found trapped among bushes and garbage in a small canal near Chanddevi Faliya in Sarbhon. His identity was subsequently confirmed. Police are continuing the search for another missing family member, Harish, in the Kakrapar left bank canal.
The bodies of four family members have so far been recovered from different canals. The body of Kavita Bai was found near Shekhpur in Mahuva, Nitin alias Bhuriya’s body near Muld, a nine-year-old child's body near Dungri, and the two-year-old child's body in Sarbhon.
The tragedy has left the surviving family members demanding strict punishment for those responsible. In a video circulating on social media, a family member was seen pleading with the police at the Bardoli Rural police station, demanding the death penalty for all the accused. A police officer assured the family that the investigation would be pursued and those found guilty would face strict punishment.
Officials suspect that a fake insurance claim worth Rs 50 lakh could be linked to the killings. According to sources, after the death of her husband Sanjay Patil, Kavita Bai had filed a compensation claim before a Dhule court, allegedly showing a fabricated accident involving a Swift Dzire car.
The claim was withdrawn on June 18, 2026, after irregularities came to light during the investigation. However, Rs 10 lakh had allegedly been withdrawn using her husband’s debit card on September 24, 2025.
Police are investigating whether the family was targeted over the alleged insurance fraud. The killings took place within 48 hours of an FIR being registered in Maharashtra in connection with the case.
The Surat Rural Local Crime Branch and Bardoli Rural police, led by Inspector P N Jadeja, have intensified the investigation. Accused Dayanand alias Khandiya Bhadane, who was arrested from Parola in Jalgaon, has been remanded to eight days of police custody.
Six teams have been conducting searches in Maharashtra to arrest the absconding accused Bunty and Abha. Officials are also trying to identify the alleged mastermind behind the killings. Police are examining the possible motive and the roles of those involved.
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