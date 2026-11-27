ETV Bharat / state

Surat Family Murder Case: Death Toll Rises To Four As Two-Year-Old’s Body Found

Surat: The death toll in the mass murder of a migrant worker’s family from Maharashtra rose to four after the body of a two-year-old boy was recovered from a canal in Gujarat’s Sarbhon village, police said.

The body was found trapped among bushes and garbage in a small canal near Chanddevi Faliya in Sarbhon. His identity was subsequently confirmed. Police are continuing the search for another missing family member, Harish, in the Kakrapar left bank canal.

The bodies of four family members have so far been recovered from different canals. The body of Kavita Bai was found near Shekhpur in Mahuva, Nitin alias Bhuriya’s body near Muld, a nine-year-old child's body near Dungri, and the two-year-old child's body in Sarbhon.

The tragedy has left the surviving family members demanding strict punishment for those responsible. In a video circulating on social media, a family member was seen pleading with the police at the Bardoli Rural police station, demanding the death penalty for all the accused. A police officer assured the family that the investigation would be pursued and those found guilty would face strict punishment.

Officials suspect that a fake insurance claim worth Rs 50 lakh could be linked to the killings. According to sources, after the death of her husband Sanjay Patil, Kavita Bai had filed a compensation claim before a Dhule court, allegedly showing a fabricated accident involving a Swift Dzire car.

The claim was withdrawn on June 18, 2026, after irregularities came to light during the investigation. However, Rs 10 lakh had allegedly been withdrawn using her husband’s debit card on September 24, 2025.