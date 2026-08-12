Surat Cyber Crime Cell Nabs Four Jamtara Gang Members For Rs 125 Crore APK File Fraud
A Surat resident was recently duped of Rs five lakh by fraudsters who asked him to install a fake "PNB One.APK" file shared through WhatsApp.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Surat: Four members of a Jamtara-based cyber fraud network were arrested on Wednesday by the Surat City Cyber Crime Cell from a hotel in Patna, Bihar, in a fake APK file fraud worth crores. The investigation so far has unearthed 336 malicious APK files linked to 31,174 installations, 5,613 compromised devices and cyber fraud worth Rs 125.39 crore across the country, police said.
According to police, the arrests followed a technical investigation into a Rs five lakh fraud with a Surat resident reported in May. The victim was sent a fake "PNB One.APK" file through WhatsApp and asked to install it by the fraudsters. The application allowed the accused to gain access to the victim's phone and transfer Rs five lakh from the bank account without his knowledge.
An FIR was registered at the Surat Cyber Crime Police Station under sections 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 61(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Karanraj Vaghela said the investigation was initially focused on tracing the developer of the APK file. Technical analysis led police to Uttar Pradesh, where they had earlier arrested Rohit Shakya (18), a resident of Kasganj district, who was allegedly the main developer supplying fake APK files to cyber criminals. Despite only studying up to Class 11, Shakya had built 121 malicious APK files custom-tailored for the Jamtara gang.
"Rohit was a developer who prepared APK files according to the demands of different cyber criminals. Whether it was SBI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank or UCO Bank, or names such as hospitals, RTO challans and customer support, he developed files designed to mislead victims and allow cyber criminals to access their accounts," the ACP said.
A thorough analysis of Rohit's laptop and mobile phone indicated that he had developed and supplied more than 121 APK files, with data linked to around Rs 64.38 crore in cyber fraud. His interrogation and subsequent technical analysis led investigators to a gang operating from Jamtara in Jharkhand.
The Surat cyber cell team travelled around 1,970 km to Jamtara and began searches in remote areas. During the operation, technical surveillance indicated that the alleged main accused, Jahur Ansari alias Chand, was travelling by train.
The cyber cell team followed him from Jamtara to Deoghar to Patna by road and train before tracing all four suspects at a hotel in Patna. The entire operation involved a journey of about 2,456 km.
The accused have been identified as Jahur Ansari alias Chand (35) of Jamtara, Rajan Kumar (19) of Bihar's Aurangabad, Adityaraj alias Aman (19) of Rohtas and Sameer alias Shaktiman (28) of Jamtara.
Chand acted as a key link in the network and was an alleged buyer and distributor of APK files, investigators said, adding that he had purchased about 1,248 APK files with source code from developers, paying around Rs 8,000 per file, and sold them to members of the Jamtara network for about Rs 10,000 each. The fake "PNB One.APK" involved in the Surat case was also allegedly supplied by him.
Rajan and Adityaraj were allegedly involved in developing and modifying APK files and had learnt the process from the previously arrested developer in Kanpur and subsequently supplied files to Chand.
Police said Adityaraj edited and changed the designs of APK files and received payments for preparing files with source code. Sameer was allegedly involved as a technical supplier and distribution partner, providing source code and helping distribute the APK files. The investigation found that the network operated as a supply chain.
The fake APK files were spread via messaging platforms. Once a user clicked the link and installed the app, the malware scraped their contact lists and sensitive banking credentials. Police said the stolen funds were transferred into dummy/mule accounts and immediately withdrawn via cash deposit machines.
Vaghela said the accused are undergoing intensive interrogation to uncover interstate financial links and trace remaining accomplices.
Surat police urged citizens to never click unknown links or download unauthorised APK files and exercise extreme caution while receiving such links.
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