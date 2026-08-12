ETV Bharat / state

Surat Cyber Crime Cell Nabs Four Jamtara Gang Members For Rs 125 Crore APK File Fraud

Surat: Four members of a Jamtara-based cyber fraud network were arrested on Wednesday by the Surat City Cyber Crime Cell from a hotel in Patna, Bihar, in a fake APK file fraud worth crores. The investigation so far has unearthed 336 malicious APK files linked to 31,174 installations, 5,613 compromised devices and cyber fraud worth Rs 125.39 crore across the country, police said.

According to police, the arrests followed a technical investigation into a Rs five lakh fraud with a Surat resident reported in May. The victim was sent a fake "PNB One.APK" file through WhatsApp and asked to install it by the fraudsters. The application allowed the accused to gain access to the victim's phone and transfer Rs five lakh from the bank account without his knowledge.

An FIR was registered at the Surat Cyber Crime Police Station under sections 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 61(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Karanraj Vaghela said the investigation was initially focused on tracing the developer of the APK file. Technical analysis led police to Uttar Pradesh, where they had earlier arrested Rohit Shakya (18), a resident of Kasganj district, who was allegedly the main developer supplying fake APK files to cyber criminals. Despite only studying up to Class 11, Shakya had built 121 malicious APK files custom-tailored for the Jamtara gang.

"Rohit was a developer who prepared APK files according to the demands of different cyber criminals. Whether it was SBI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank or UCO Bank, or names such as hospitals, RTO challans and customer support, he developed files designed to mislead victims and allow cyber criminals to access their accounts," the ACP said.

A thorough analysis of Rohit's laptop and mobile phone indicated that he had developed and supplied more than 121 APK files, with data linked to around Rs 64.38 crore in cyber fraud. His interrogation and subsequent technical analysis led investigators to a gang operating from Jamtara in Jharkhand.

The Surat cyber cell team travelled around 1,970 km to Jamtara and began searches in remote areas. During the operation, technical surveillance indicated that the alleged main accused, Jahur Ansari alias Chand, was travelling by train.

The cyber cell team followed him from Jamtara to Deoghar to Patna by road and train before tracing all four suspects at a hotel in Patna. The entire operation involved a journey of about 2,456 km.