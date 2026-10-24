Surat Cyber Crime Cell Busts Rs 410 Crore Online Fraud Network, Two Held
The accused lured people into downloading fake applications with the promise of huge profits in share market trading, reports Mehul Bhokalva.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
Surat: The Surat City Cyber Crime Cell busted a major online fraud network by arresting two individuals linked to an international cyber fraud gang.
Police investigation revealed that the accused lured people into downloading fake applications with the promise of huge profits in share market trading. The victims were then coerced into transferring money to various bank accounts. The investigation uncovered a network involved in online fraud worth approximately Rs 410 crore.
According to police, the complainant in this case was lured with the promise of making huge profits through share trading. He was asked to download fake applications named 'HB Ultra' and 'IISL Sec' and create trading accounts in them.
Through the fake applications, the complainant was tricked into transferring a total of Rs 23,38,800 to various bank accounts. Later, when the complainant attempted to withdraw the money, he was prevented from doing so. A case was registered at the Surat Cyber Crime Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 2023, and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.
Given the gravity of the crime, Police Inspector YS Sisodia and his team, under the guidance of Police Commissioner Wangbang Jamir, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Karanraj Vaghela, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Vishakha Jain, initiated an investigation.
Based on the bank account information provided by the complainant, the mobile numbers linked to the accounts were verified. After three to four days of technical surveillance and interrogation, two teams from the Cyber Crime Cell arrested the two accused near the Civil Char Rasta area of Surat late on the night of October 22.
The accused are Abdul Rehman Mohammadhasin Akkukara (23), currently residing at Faiz Complex, Causeway Road, Rander, Surat; and Mohsin Khan, alias Tukshu Shamim Khan (38), currently residing at Divyesh Apartments, Timliyawad, Nanpura, Surat.
Mohsin hails from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Investigations revealed that Abdul Rehman was a second-year civil engineering student at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) in Lithuania (Europe) and had returned to India three months ago. His travel history also revealed that he had previously visited Dubai.
According to police investigation, Abdul Rahman created a fake firm called 'Mansuri Digital Trading' using Mohsin's name. Accounts were opened in the name of the firm in several banks, including the Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, and Axis Bank. The investigation revealed that the accused opened a total of 12 savings bank accounts, which were used to launder money obtained through cyber fraud.
According to police, Abdul Rahman worked for a Chinese cybercrime gang operating from Dubai. He opened 'mule' bank accounts and deposited the proceeds of cyber fraud into them. He then converted the funds into USDT cryptocurrency and sent them to the Chinese gang through other people's digital wallets, earning commissions for the transactions. Police said he specifically received commissions for opening the "mule" accounts.
During the investigation, it was revealed that a total of Rs 1,19,03,919 was transacted between August 24 and September 16, 2026, in an account opened with the Central Bank of India in the name of "Mansuri Digital Trading." A check with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) revealed that 18 online complaints from various states were linked to this account.
Upon examining the iPhone recovered from Abdul Rahman, police found information on 96 bank accounts of different banks and 30 debit cards issued in the names of different people. Additionally, the device also contained apps from 13 different banks, login credentials for 11 email IDs, and two USDT wallets.
Records show that a total of Rs 19,14,611 was transacted through the two wallets. Police also found chat logs on Telegram, which revealed that the accused had been in contact with members of a Chinese cybercrime gang for the last one year.
During a search of the accused's home, police found 12 additional mobile phones, 17 debit cards from various banks in Lithuania and India, and two checkbooks. Police have seized all these items and begun further investigation.
Surat City Police have appealed to people not to fall prey to any lure that promises commissions for opening a bank account or allowing others to use their bank account. Such accounts can be used for money laundering. The account holder can be held responsible for the money deposited into the account and may face legal action related to cybercrime.
If a person becomes a victim of financial cyber fraud, they should immediately contact the cyber helpline number 1930 or file a complaint on the official National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Filing a complaint in a timely manner increases the chances of freezing (holding) the fraudulent funds in the bank account.
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