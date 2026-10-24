ETV Bharat / state

Surat Cyber Crime Cell Busts Rs 410 Crore Online Fraud Network, Two Held

Police investigation revealed that the accused lured people into downloading fake applications with the promise of huge profits in share market trading. The victims were then coerced into transferring money to various bank accounts. The investigation uncovered a network involved in online fraud worth approximately Rs 410 crore.

According to police, the complainant in this case was lured with the promise of making huge profits through share trading. He was asked to download fake applications named 'HB Ultra' and 'IISL Sec' and create trading accounts in them.

Through the fake applications, the complainant was tricked into transferring a total of Rs 23,38,800 to various bank accounts. Later, when the complainant attempted to withdraw the money, he was prevented from doing so. A case was registered at the Surat Cyber ​​Crime Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 2023, and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

Given the gravity of the crime, Police Inspector YS Sisodia and his team, under the guidance of Police Commissioner Wangbang Jamir, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Karanraj Vaghela, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber ​​Cell) Vishakha Jain, initiated an investigation.

Based on the bank account information provided by the complainant, the mobile numbers linked to the accounts were verified. After three to four days of technical surveillance and interrogation, two teams from the Cyber ​​Crime Cell arrested the two accused near the Civil Char Rasta area of ​​Surat late on the night of October 22.

The accused are Abdul Rehman Mohammadhasin Akkukara (23), currently residing at Faiz Complex, Causeway Road, Rander, Surat; and Mohsin Khan, alias Tukshu Shamim Khan (38), currently residing at Divyesh Apartments, Timliyawad, Nanpura, Surat.

Mohsin hails from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Investigations revealed that Abdul Rehman was a second-year civil engineering student at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) in Lithuania (Europe) and had returned to India three months ago. His travel history also revealed that he had previously visited Dubai.

According to police investigation, Abdul Rahman created a fake firm called 'Mansuri Digital Trading' using Mohsin's name. Accounts were opened in the name of the firm in several banks, including the Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, and Axis Bank. The investigation revealed that the accused opened a total of 12 savings bank accounts, which were used to launder money obtained through cyber fraud.