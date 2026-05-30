ETV Bharat / state

Surat Cyber Crime Cell Busts Pakistan-Linked KBC Lottery Scam, Arrests Two Operatives In Assam

Surat: Surat Cyber Crime Cell has busted an international cyber fraud racket linked to Pakistan and Assam and arrested two accused involved in a fake Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) lottery scam. Police said the fraud network was allegedly being operated from Pakistan, while its local operatives in Assam handled the financial transactions.

The Surat police team launched a special operation in a remote rural area of Assam’s Nagaon district, located nearly 140 km from Guwahati. To avoid detection and blend into the local surroundings, officers reportedly wore local attire and conducted surveillance on motorcycles for nearly seven to eight days before arresting the two suspects from different locations.

The case came to light after a Surat resident filed a complaint stating that he had received calls that he had won lottery prizes of Rs 8.5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh through Kaun Banega Crorepati. The victim didn’t realise it was a fraud call and was persuaded to transfer money under various pretexts.

According to investigators, the fraudsters collected a total of Rs 13.51 lakh from the complainant in multiple bank accounts as registration fees, processing charges, GST, RBI clearance fees, insurance charges, bank account activation fees and NOC charges.

To make the scam appear genuine, the accused allegedly sent forged digital documents with fake logos of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), fake State Bank of India (SBI) cheques, and fabricated letters bearing the logo of the Ministry of Power on Rs 100 stamp paper. After realising he had been cheated, the victim approached the cyber helpline and lodged a complaint on 1930.

During the investigation, Surat Cyber Crime Cell traced the mobile numbers used in the fraud and found that the calls and messages were linked to Pakistani WhatsApp IP addresses. The bank accounts receiving the money, however, were based in Assam, indicating a cross-border cyber fraud network with a local financial module operating from India.