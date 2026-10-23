Surajpur Double Murder Solved; Husband Of Victim School Teacher’s Friend Arrested
Fearing that Rajni’s son, Sujal, could expose the crime, the accused allegedly plotted to kill him as well.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Surajpur: Police have solved the murder of schoolteacher Rajni Bareth and her son Sujal Bareth in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh. The main accused has been identified as Pravesh Kumar, also known as Parvesh, the husband of Rajni’s friend and colleague at school. The 36-year-old accused, a resident of Vishrampur, is originally from Haryana.
According to police, the murders were committed out of greed for approximately Rs 19 lakh. Pravesh Kumar initially demanded money from Rajni Bareth. During an argument, he allegedly struck her on the head with a steel bottle and later strangled her in the bathroom.
Fearing that Rajni’s son, Sujal, could expose the crime, the accused allegedly plotted to kill him as well. He took Sujal for a drive in his car and, after reaching Rai forest, struck him on the head with a piece of a cement pillar. He then dumped the body in the forest in an attempt to mislead the police.
Surajpur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar Patel said the accused allegedly killed both victims to conceal the first murder.
During the investigation, police traced the accused using CCTV footage and the vehicle’s registration number. The mobile phones belonging to Rajni and Sujal were recovered from the accused’s house, while the teacher’s documents and jewellery were seized from his in-laws’ house.
Police also recovered the Grand Vitara car allegedly used in the crime, the steel bottle and the piece of the cement pillar.
Under the direction of Inspector General Deepak Kumar Jha and the supervision of SP Yogesh Kumar Patel, Surajpur police said they had cracked the double murder case.
On October 10, Mahabirpur village sarpanch Mahesh Prasad informed Jayanagar police that the body of a young man had been found in a drain near the Koryabari nursery forest. The deceased was identified as Sujal Bareth. A postmortem examination confirmed that he had been murdered after sustaining blows to his head and chest.
On October 11, a relative of Rajni informed police that her phone had been switched off since October 9. Rajni lived in a rented house in Mamta Colony, Keshavnagar.
Police broke open the house in the presence of the relative and found Rajni’s body in the bathroom. The postmortem report confirmed that she had been strangled to death.
Separate murder cases were registered at Jayanagar and Vishrampur police stations under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following the investigation, police arrested Pravesh Kumar in connection with the double murder.
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