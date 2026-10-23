ETV Bharat / state

Surajpur Double Murder Solved; Husband Of Victim School Teacher’s Friend Arrested

Surajpur: Police have solved the murder of schoolteacher Rajni Bareth and her son Sujal Bareth in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh. The main accused has been identified as Pravesh Kumar, also known as Parvesh, the husband of Rajni’s friend and colleague at school. The 36-year-old accused, a resident of Vishrampur, is originally from Haryana.

According to police, the murders were committed out of greed for approximately Rs 19 lakh. Pravesh Kumar initially demanded money from Rajni Bareth. During an argument, he allegedly struck her on the head with a steel bottle and later strangled her in the bathroom.

Fearing that Rajni’s son, Sujal, could expose the crime, the accused allegedly plotted to kill him as well. He took Sujal for a drive in his car and, after reaching Rai forest, struck him on the head with a piece of a cement pillar. He then dumped the body in the forest in an attempt to mislead the police.

Surajpur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar Patel said the accused allegedly killed both victims to conceal the first murder.

During the investigation, police traced the accused using CCTV footage and the vehicle’s registration number. The mobile phones belonging to Rajni and Sujal were recovered from the accused’s house, while the teacher’s documents and jewellery were seized from his in-laws’ house.

Police also recovered the Grand Vitara car allegedly used in the crime, the steel bottle and the piece of the cement pillar.