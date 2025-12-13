ETV Bharat / state

Three Workers Killed, One Critical As Wall Of Cold Storage Collapses In Chhattisgarh's Surajpur

Surajpur: Three workers were killed while one sustained critical injuries after a wall of a cold storage and rice mill collapsed in Nayanpur industrial area in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh.

Police said workers were storing harvested paddy in Mittal Cold Storage and Rice Mill when a portion of the wall collapsed. While two workers were crushed to death, another succumbed to injuries after he was pulled out from the debris. The fourth worker was rushed to the Surajpur District Hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

A large crowd from villagers nearby gathered at the spot and demanded compensation for the families of the deceased. They also sought free education for the deceased's children untill they reach the age of 18.

While police personnel were deployed to maintain order, Collector S Jaivardhan and DIG Prashant Thakur rushed to the spot. The Collector assured the crowd that the families of the deceased will be compensated as per norms. He said debris were removed from the incident spot to ensure no other worker was trapped under it. Thakur said the situation at the spot is under control and the incident is being investigated.