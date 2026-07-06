ETV Bharat / state

'Conduct Transparent Inquiry Into Missing Link Project,' Demands MP Supriya Sule

MP Supriya Sule has demanded a transparent inquiry into the work of the Missing Link Project after it was closed to traffic in one severe rainfall and landslide ( ETV BHarat )

Pune: Member of Parliament of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), Supriya Sule has demanded the Maharashtra Goverment to conduct a transparent inquiry into the Missing Link Project while stressing all other infrastructure projects need to be minutely investigated. Sule made the demand after a severe landslide, caused a concrete slab to fall from the Missing Link Project. From Sunday late evening onwards, due to heavy rainfall and extreme weather conditions in Raigad and Pune regions, surrounding areas were affected. Heavy rains in the state caused roads to get damaged. Severe landslides were reported on Monkey Hill in Khandala area and Raigad region causing complete closure of rail services and road travel between Mumbai and Pune cities. Due to landslides, traffic on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway were closed to traffic. Taking cognisance of this development, Sule said, "I initially thought the video that was initially circulating of the water and debris falling down on the missing link could have been an AI generated video. I can't believe that we all praised this Missing Link, when it was inaugurated with such grand celebrations. It was made into one big event by the state," Sule said. After the video was verified as accurate, she expressed alarm and demanded an inquiry. "The way the real picture is seen on this video, it is extremely worrying. We need to know why this situation has arisen in our state when this sort of rain is not unprecedented for in Maharashtra. It is very worrying to see the impact of this rain, which we have witnessed even before," Sule said.