'Conduct Transparent Inquiry Into Missing Link Project,' Demands MP Supriya Sule
Sule said this rainfall is not unprecedented as Maharashtra has always received heavy rainfall and is known to get good monsoon every year.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
Pune: Member of Parliament of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), Supriya Sule has demanded the Maharashtra Goverment to conduct a transparent inquiry into the Missing Link Project while stressing all other infrastructure projects need to be minutely investigated.
Sule made the demand after a severe landslide, caused a concrete slab to fall from the Missing Link Project. From Sunday late evening onwards, due to heavy rainfall and extreme weather conditions in Raigad and Pune regions, surrounding areas were affected. Heavy rains in the state caused roads to get damaged.
Severe landslides were reported on Monkey Hill in Khandala area and Raigad region causing complete closure of rail services and road travel between Mumbai and Pune cities.
Due to landslides, traffic on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway were closed to traffic. Taking cognisance of this development, Sule said, "I initially thought the video that was initially circulating of the water and debris falling down on the missing link could have been an AI generated video. I can't believe that we all praised this Missing Link, when it was inaugurated with such grand celebrations. It was made into one big event by the state," Sule said.
After the video was verified as accurate, she expressed alarm and demanded an inquiry. "The way the real picture is seen on this video, it is extremely worrying. We need to know why this situation has arisen in our state when this sort of rain is not unprecedented for in Maharashtra. It is very worrying to see the impact of this rain, which we have witnessed even before," Sule said.
She asked what has led to Maharashtra deteriorating as a state on the whole. "It is extremely worrying what has become of our state. There has been such sort of rain even before. The Chief Minister of the state should take a review and tell us what has led to this situation?" Sule further said, "Nobody is giving a serious concern to security of people. A lot of infrastructure work is going on in the state but the connectivity is decreasing, which is very shocking."
She said, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis needs to investigate what caused the situation. "The Chief Minister of the state should take a review and tell us the truth. My demand is that all infrastructure should be investigated and the government will have to give this answer," Sule said.
Sule met Pune Municipal Commissioner Navalkishore Ram regarding various issues plaguing Baramati and Pune Lok Sabha constituency. She mentioned the heavy rains have brought all traffic on roads and train services to a complete halt and people cannot travel between Mumbai and Pune.
"We are getting news of many landslides and trees falling, endangering peoples' lives. There are reports of potholes on the roads near Mulshi," Sule said.
Sule said, she was to attend an important convention and it is rather disturbing that she was unable to reach Pune. "It is rather worrying if people's representatives are unable to attend a convention when the organisers and participants are looking forward, that too for no fault of theirs. Today, all the roads leading to Pune and Mumbai are closed. Maharashtra has been paralysed in just one rainfall. The government has undertaken so many projects and has given no consideration to the environmental impact they can have. The people in power are asking for an account of 70 years, but who is going to give an account of their 12 years? This is the government that has reached Delhi from the streets. We will have to demand for answers. The sin of breaking the party and the house is being committed all the while, so the government has time," Sule said.
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