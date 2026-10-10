ETV Bharat / state

Supreme Court Upholds AP High Court Verdict On Local Body Elections; Unified Schedule Likely On October 14

New Delhi/Amaravati: The Supreme Court has upheld the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s verdict permitting local body elections to proceed without waiting for the completion of the ongoing electoral roll revision or further census-related processes, dismissing petitions filed by the state government and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The Apex Court rejected the state government’s challenge to the High Court’s decision striking down the proposed 34% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs), which was based on data from a comprehensive household survey. It also dismissed two petitions filed by the YSRCP challenging the ward delimitation process and seeking to defer elections until the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls was completed.

The Supreme Court clarified that elections must be conducted using the electoral roll in force when the election notification is issued. If the revised final electoral roll is available by then, it can be used; otherwise, the existing roll will remain the basis for the polls.

The ruling has accelerated preparations for local body elections across Andhra Pradesh. The State Election Commission (SEC) is expected to announce a unified schedule around October 14 (Wednesday), with notifications likely on October 15 (Thursday), subject to the completion of reservation formalities and the required government procedures.

What Is Basis For 34% BC Reservation

During arguments on the state government’s challenge, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted that the case concerned the implementation of BC reservations exceeding the 50% ceiling. Justice Dipankar Datta observed that the High Court had noted that the state government had not approved the report said to have been submitted by a single-member commission on BC reservations.

Mukul Rohatgi argued that the government had relied on comprehensive household survey data because the commission’s report was still pending. He contended that the High Court had not adequately explained why the survey data could not be used as the basis for determining reservations.

The judge questioned the legal basis of the exercise, asking under which law the integrated household survey had been conducted and on what grounds its data could be used for reservation purposes. When Rohatgi sought a week’s adjournment to provide further details, the court declined and dismissed the state government’s petition.

Existing Electoral Roll To Be Used If SSR Is Incomplete

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, dismissed the YSRCP’s petition seeking to prevent the State Election Commission from initiating the election process before completion of the Special Summary Revision (SSR).

Senior advocate Aryama Sundaram, appearing for the YSRCP, argued that the Election Commission of India had announced October 16 as the date for publication of the final revised electoral roll. He questioned how elections could proceed using the existing list if the revised roll was due shortly afterwards.

Representing the SEC, senior advocate K Parameshwar submitted that the relevant provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act and Municipal Act required elections to be conducted on the basis of the electoral roll in force when the election notification was issued. He also argued that the YSRCP had earlier indicated before the High Court that it had no objection to elections being held in accordance with those provisions.

The bench clarified that the revised roll could be used if it was published before the election notification. If it was not available by then, elections could proceed using the existing electoral roll.

Chief Justice Surya Kant told the YSRCP counsel to examine Section 11 of the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act, observing that the court could not indefinitely postpone elections while awaiting completion of the revision process. The petition was dismissed.

SC Declines To Interfere With Ward Delimitation

The Supreme Court also rejected the YSRCP’s challenge to the state government’s ward delimitation exercise. The party had argued that changes to municipal wards after the first phase of the census could create complications during the next phase.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Census authorities, submitted that the relevant notification restricted the reorganisation of administrative units such as tehsils and towns, but did not necessarily prohibit changes to individual wards.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that census administration fell within the Central Government’s domain and said the court would have no objection to the delimitation if the authorities confirmed that it would not obstruct the census process. Tushar Mehta stated that the Registrar General had no objection to the delimitation in question.

The bench declined to interfere, noting that delimitation was within the state government’s powers and that the census authorities had not raised an objection. The CJI also criticised the attempt to delay the elections, observing that such a move was contrary to public interest.

Andhra Pradesh Prepares Unified Election Schedule