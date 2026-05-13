ETV Bharat / state

'Atrocious': SC Puts On Hold Madras HC Order Restraining TVK MLA Sethupathi From Voting In TN Floor Test

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold the Madras High Court order restraining TVK MLA-elect S Sethupathi from participating in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi.

The bench also put on hold the proceedings in the High Court regarding the writ petition filed by DMK candidate KR Periakaruppan challenging Sethupathi's win. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended that the High Court's order was "so erroneous" that some strictures should be passed.

The senior advocate expressed surprise that the writ petition, filed on a Saturday evening, was urgently heard on Sunday. The bench asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing DMK candidate Periakaruppan, how a writ petition under Article 226 could be filed against the election result. The bench observed that the election petition is the correct remedy.

"This is atrocious to say the least," observed the bench. The apex court said that the High Court states the remedy is an election petition yet still entertains the writ petition. The bench put on hold the order passed by the High Court. The bench gave Rohatgi an opportunity to file a counter-affidavit.