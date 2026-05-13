'Atrocious': SC Puts On Hold Madras HC Order Restraining TVK MLA Sethupathi From Voting In TN Floor Test
The bench asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing DMK candidate Periakaruppan, how a writ petition under Article 226 could be filed against the election result.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 13, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold the Madras High Court order restraining TVK MLA-elect S Sethupathi from participating in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi.
The bench also put on hold the proceedings in the High Court regarding the writ petition filed by DMK candidate KR Periakaruppan challenging Sethupathi's win. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended that the High Court's order was "so erroneous" that some strictures should be passed.
The senior advocate expressed surprise that the writ petition, filed on a Saturday evening, was urgently heard on Sunday. The bench asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing DMK candidate Periakaruppan, how a writ petition under Article 226 could be filed against the election result. The bench observed that the election petition is the correct remedy.
"This is atrocious to say the least," observed the bench. The apex court said that the High Court states the remedy is an election petition yet still entertains the writ petition. The bench put on hold the order passed by the High Court. The bench gave Rohatgi an opportunity to file a counter-affidavit.
The bench was informed that the floor test proceedings were underway and that DMK was walking out of the floor test. Rohatgi said the petitioner's participation may not be consequential. Sethupathi won from No.185 Tiruppattur Assembly Constituency in Sivagangai district by a margin of one vote against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former minister KR Periakaruppan.
Later, Periakaruppan moved the Madras High Court, claiming discrepancies in the counting process. He claimed that a postal ballot was not counted after it was sent to the wrong constituency.
The High Court passed an interim order on Periakaruppan’s petition. The high court restrained Sethupathi from participating in legislative assembly proceedings till further orders.
The High Court observed that allowing Sethupathi to vote while the dispute is pending might affect the government itself. The high court observed that the balance of convenience was in favour of stopping his vote.
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