SIR Weakened Democratic Participation; SC Order Doesn’t Address Bengal Govt Grievances: Chidambaram

Kolkata: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has said the Supreme Court’s recent order on SIR did not address the grievances raised by the West Bengal government, contending that “specific directions” from the top judiciary were required to make the EC resolve the issues.

Criticising the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal by calling it an exercise that “weakened democratic participation” and one that intends to “alter the electoral balance in the state”, Chidambaram said he looked forward to further directions from the apex court to be issued to the Election Commission.

“The challenge before the Hon'ble Supreme Court was the last effort to introduce transparency and accountability in SIR. An order has been passed by the court to the effect that it will not allow any ‘impediment’ to the SIR process and extended the deadline to complete the process," the former finance minister told PTI in an interview.

"This order does not address the grievances brought to the court by the Government of West Bengal. Specific orders or directions are required to make the EC address those grievances. Whether the Hon'ble Supreme Court will pass further orders, I do not know. I sincerely hope that further orders/directions will be issued to the EC,” he said.

A Supreme Court Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria had on Monday ordered an extension of the time for objections by a week from February 14 in the West Bengal SIR case, while simultaneously sending a strong message to states that the exercise cannot be obstructed. The matter is listed to be heard next on February 25.

The order followed an earlier hearing on the matter on petitions filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others. Banerjee became the first serving CM to argue in the top court, urging it to intervene in the ongoing SIR exercise to “save democracy”, alleging that Bengal was being unfairly targeted and its people bulldozed.

Chidambaram maintained that the issue of electoral roll revision was not merely administrative, but goes to the heart of democratic governance and federal principles.

“It goes to the root of democracy, federalism and the dictum ‘government of the people’. If large numbers of people are disenfranchised, how can it be an election to elect a government of the people? The autonomy of the EC must serve the cause of democracy,” he asserted. On the conduct of SIR across states, the Congress leader said a clear and consultative template is needed to avoid controversy.