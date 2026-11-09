ETV Bharat / state

Supreme Court Order Brings Relief to 8,000 Families Facing Eviction in Tamil Nadu’s Meghamalai

Theni: More than 8,000 families living in the Meghamalai hill region of Tamil Nadu have received temporary relief after the Supreme Court issued fresh directions on their eviction and claims to forest rights.

The latest development follows a review petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government, which sought to protect the livelihood rights of local and indigenous communities residing in the region for generations.

Meghamalai is located in Uthamapalayam taluk of Theni district in southern Tamil Nadu. Part of the Western Ghats, it lies approximately 45 km from Theni and 25 km from Chinnamanur via a mountain road. The distance from Madurai is around 120 km via Theni and Chinnamanur.

Situated at an altitude of approximately 1,500 metres above sea level, the region is known for its cool climate, expansive tea estates, cardamom plantations, dense forests and waterfalls. It is part of the Srivilliputhur-Meghamalai Tiger Reserve, a protected forest landscape known for its rich biodiversity.

The region is home to several wildlife species, including elephants and the endangered Nilgiri tahr, along with a variety of birds.

The dispute affecting Meghamalai residents dates back to 2021, when the Central and Tamil Nadu governments merged the Meghamalai Wildlife Sanctuary in Theni district with the Srivilliputhur Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Sanctuary in Virudhunagar district to establish the Srivilliputhur-Meghamalai Tiger Reserve. It was designated as India's 51st tiger reserve.

After the notification, stricter forest conservation regulations were implemented across the region, affecting residents of more than 50 hill villages, including Vandiyur, Nariyuthu, Varusanadu and Kothaiyur.

Local communities faced restrictions on accessing traditional agricultural lands, grazing livestock and collecting minor forest produce. These restrictions affected the livelihoods of families who said they had lived in the region for generations.

The issue reached the courts, where allegations were raised that hundreds of acres of forest land in Meghamalai had been encroached upon.

In May 2026, the Supreme Court issued directions for the removal of encroachments and eviction of occupants from the affected forest areas. It also directed that rehabilitation measures for affected people be undertaken alongside the eviction process and warned that paramilitary forces could be deployed if necessary to implement the order.

However, residents argued that indigenous and traditional communities who had lived in the region since before Independence were being treated on a par with recent commercial encroachers. They maintained that their claims were protected under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

Seeking to safeguard the livelihood and forest rights of Meghamalai residents, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition before the Supreme Court. It argued that the earlier eviction directions had been issued because adequate documentary evidence establishing the residents' claims had not been presented before the court.

Theni District Collector personally visited the hill villages and collected historical records, including pre-Independence zamindari documents and agricultural registers, to substantiate the residents' claims.