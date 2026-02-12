ETV Bharat / state

SC On Andhra Liquor Scam: 'How Can It Happen Without Active Criminal Conspiracy Of Bureaucrats?'

New Delhi: How can corruption of "this magnitude" happen without the active criminal conspiracy of the bureaucrats, the Supreme Court said on Thursday, making sharp remarks in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case while hearing the bail plea of K Rajasekhar Reddy, IT advisor to former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The matter came up before a bench comprising the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the bureaucrats allegedly involved in the matter are "outside" and his client is "inside". To which the CJI responded that in a matter involving "corruption of this magnitude, how can it happen without the active criminal conspiracy of the bureaucrats?"

"...These kinds of persons who, on account of a political favouritism, enjoy these positions, and those who are the final decision makers. This is not a small level corruption…," the CJI said.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing the petitioner, asked what if "those persons are equally involved…” The CJI responded with: "That does not mean that you should also be released..."

Kumar insisted that when the investigation is complete and the chargesheet has been filed, why should his client be "kept inside", and emphasised that all material related to the case has been collected.