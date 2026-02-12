SC On Andhra Liquor Scam: 'How Can It Happen Without Active Criminal Conspiracy Of Bureaucrats?'
The apex court said it is not keen to grant bail to K Rajasekhar Reddy, IT advisor to former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 12, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
New Delhi: How can corruption of "this magnitude" happen without the active criminal conspiracy of the bureaucrats, the Supreme Court said on Thursday, making sharp remarks in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case while hearing the bail plea of K Rajasekhar Reddy, IT advisor to former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
The matter came up before a bench comprising the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the bureaucrats allegedly involved in the matter are "outside" and his client is "inside". To which the CJI responded that in a matter involving "corruption of this magnitude, how can it happen without the active criminal conspiracy of the bureaucrats?"
"...These kinds of persons who, on account of a political favouritism, enjoy these positions, and those who are the final decision makers. This is not a small level corruption…," the CJI said.
Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing the petitioner, asked what if "those persons are equally involved…” The CJI responded with: "That does not mean that you should also be released..."
Kumar insisted that when the investigation is complete and the chargesheet has been filed, why should his client be "kept inside", and emphasised that all material related to the case has been collected.
The bench made it clear that it is not keen to grant bail to Reddy. Kumar said the bench could issue notice in the matter. However, the bench said it would not even issue notice in the matter.
Kumar, pointing at another accused in the matter, said since he has not been arrested, his client would have to be kept behind bars. The CJI said: "The accused is your person and you have made him run, and let him first surrender". The bench was informed that the accused was a relative of the petitioner.
"When questions of bureaucrats come, irrespective of anything, they somehow manage to help…and to whom you are asking, they must be hobnobbing with them, unfortunately!" observed the CJI.
Kumar urged the bench to allow him to withdraw the petition, which was allowed. The bench was hearing the bail plea of Reddy, a key accused in the Rs 3,200-crore Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.
