SC Issues Notice On Plea Challenging Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's 2023 Election

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a plea challenging the 2023 election of Congress leader and incumbent Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah from the Varuna constituency.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The plea has been filed by one K. Shankara. The bench issued notice on the plea, thereby seeking a response from Siddaramaiah.

Earlier, this year, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed an election petition challenging the election of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Varuna assembly constituency in Mysuru in the 2023 state assembly elections.

The high court had said the petition is liable to be dismissed both on the ground of want of cause of action as well as being barred by law.