SC Issues Notice On Plea Challenging Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's 2023 Election
The apex court issued notice on the plea, seeking a response from Siddaramaiah.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 12:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a plea challenging the 2023 election of Congress leader and incumbent Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah from the Varuna constituency.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The plea has been filed by one K. Shankara. The bench issued notice on the plea, thereby seeking a response from Siddaramaiah.
Earlier, this year, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed an election petition challenging the election of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Varuna assembly constituency in Mysuru in the 2023 state assembly elections.
The high court had said the petition is liable to be dismissed both on the ground of want of cause of action as well as being barred by law.
The petitioner K Shankara, in the high court, had claimed to be a voter from Varuna and to have served as a gram panchayat member from Someshwarapura, Koodanahalli.
He moved the high court seeking a direction to declare Siddaramaiah’s victory to be void under several provisions of section 100 of the Representation of People (RP) Act.
The petitioner cited Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakthi schemes, to argue that these five guarantees are corrupt practices amounting to bribery and undue influence under section 123 (2) of the RP Act. Siddaramaiah’s counsel had argued that the petitioner had failed to produce material facts or instances to substantiate the allegations of corrupt practices.
