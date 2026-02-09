ETV Bharat / state

Supreme Court Extends SIR Scrutiny Deadline By One Week; Political War Of Words Erupts in Bengal

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a one-week extension to the deadline for scrutiny under the Special Investigation Report (SIR) process. The judgement has triggered political reactions across West Bengal. While the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) termed the decision a moral victory for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Opposition parties rejected the claim and credited the extension to the original petitioner, Mustari Banu.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh described the court’s order as vindication of the Chief Minister’s long-standing position. He alleged that the BJP, using the Election Commission, was attempting to remove the names of genuine voters from the electoral rolls in haste.

“Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly said that it is nearly impossible to prepare an accurate voter list within such a short time. The BJP tried to rush the process through the Election Commission. The Supreme Court’s decision has validated the Chief Minister’s concerns and foiled the conspiracy,” Ghosh said.

On the issue of micro-observers, Ghosh claimed the court had clarified their limited role. “As per the rules, only Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) or state administrative officers have the authority to add or delete names from the voter list. Micro-observers have no legal power to interfere, and the Supreme Court has made this clear,” he added.

Opposition pushback

Rejecting the TMC’s claims, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said the credit for the court’s intervention belonged to the petitioner. “Mustari Banu is a daughter of rural Bengal. I salute her. In the Mustari Banu versus Election Commission case, people saw hope,” he said.

Chakraborty accused the state government of acting late and causing unnecessary hardship to voters. “The Chief Minister joined the case at the last moment and never met Mustari Banu. The government failed to deploy 8,500 employees on time, which led to harassment of common people. When the list was finally sent, only numbers were provided, not names. The Supreme Court strongly rebuked this and ordered that the names be submitted by tomorrow. Had this been done earlier, people would not have suffered,” he said, adding that the Left’s demand remains an accurate voter list.