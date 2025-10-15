ETV Bharat / state

SC Allows Sale And Bursting Of Green Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR During Diwali

The apex court permitted the sale of green crackers from October 15 to October 21, 2025.

File photo of firecrackers being burst during Diwali.
File photo of firecrackers being burst during Diwali. (ANI)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : October 15, 2025 at 11:12 AM IST

Updated : October 15, 2025 at 11:21 AM IST

New Delhi: In a key development for residents in the national development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday (October 15) relaxed the ban on the use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR), and allowed the use of green firecrackers for the upcoming Diwali festival.

The order was passed by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench said the bursting of firecrackers is permitted from 6 to 7 am and again from 8 to 10 pm on the day before Diwali and the day of Diwali.

The bench said the sale of green crackers can be permitted from October 18 to October 20, 2025, and the sale of products can be permitted only from the designated locations.

Also Read: What Are Green Crackers And Are We Really Heading Toward A Pollution-Free Diwali?

The bench said that since firecrackers are smuggled in, they cause more damage than green firecrackers, adding that it has to take a balanced approach: permitting it in moderation while not compromising the environment. The bench said this is a "temporary measure" and said no firecrackers from outside NCR will be allowed.

It asked the police authorities to constitute a patrolling team to ensure that only permitted crackers with QR codes are sold and emphasised that action shall be taken against violators.

On October 10, the bench had observed that for Diwali, it would allow the bursting of green crackers and fix the time duration. The CJI said while writing the order that the bench will revisit the earlier judgment in the Arjun Gopal matter, and incorporate suggestions made by the Centre and other parties involved in the matter.

The bench had reserved the order after hearing various stakeholders, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on the issue. The bench was hearing issues related to the manufacturing and sale of green crackers in Delhi-NCR. Last month, the apex court had allowed certified manufacturers to produce green crackers with the condition that they would not sell them in the prohibited Delhi-NCR without its approval.

Honours Sentiments Of People: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the Supreme Court decision on green firecrackers, saying it honours the sentiments of people on Diwali and also reflects a balanced approach towards environmental protection.

In a post on X in Hindi, she said the Delhi government expresses its gratitude to the Supreme Court for permitting the use of green crackers in the national capital at the government’s special request.

"This decision honours the sentiments and festive spirit of the people on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, while also reflecting a balanced approach towards environmental protection. The Delhi government remains fully committed to respecting public sentiment and the vision of a clean and green Delhi. Our goal is to ensure that the festive joy continues while safeguarding the environment," she added.

Urging people to come together to celebrate the harmony of festivity and sustainability with green crackers, she stressed on working towards realising the vision of a “Green and Prosperous Delhi.”

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also welcomed the order, and said people will celebrate the festival of Diwali traditionally after many years. In a post on X in Hindi, he said that with the change in government in Delhi, "the ban on Hindu festivals have come to an end".

"Jai Shri Ram! With the change in government, after years, Delhiites will celebrate Diwali in the traditional way. The Supreme Court’s decision to allow green crackers on Diwali is a welcome one. Gratitude to Chief Minister @gupta_rekha ji and the Delhi government for presenting the people’s voice before the court," he said on X in Hindi.

Last Updated : October 15, 2025 at 11:21 AM IST

