SC Allows Sale And Bursting Of Green Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR During Diwali

New Delhi: In a key development for residents in the national development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday (October 15) relaxed the ban on the use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR), and allowed the use of green firecrackers for the upcoming Diwali festival.

The order was passed by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench said the bursting of firecrackers is permitted from 6 to 7 am and again from 8 to 10 pm on the day before Diwali and the day of Diwali.

The bench said the sale of green crackers can be permitted from October 18 to October 20, 2025, and the sale of products can be permitted only from the designated locations.

The bench said that since firecrackers are smuggled in, they cause more damage than green firecrackers, adding that it has to take a balanced approach: permitting it in moderation while not compromising the environment. The bench said this is a "temporary measure" and said no firecrackers from outside NCR will be allowed.

It asked the police authorities to constitute a patrolling team to ensure that only permitted crackers with QR codes are sold and emphasised that action shall be taken against violators.