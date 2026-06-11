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SC Agrees To Hear Meenakshi Natarajan's Plea On Friday Against Rejection Of Her Rajya Sabha Candidature

Congress candidate Meenakshi Natrajan briefs media persons after her nomination for Rajya Sabha elections was rejected by the Election Commission, at PCC headquarter, in Bhopal on Tuesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday a plea by Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan against the rejection of her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh.

Natarajan on Thursday moved the apex court seeking an urgent hearing in the matter. Senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi appearing for Natarajan alleged that her nomination was summarily rejected on wrong legal ground.

The apex court said it would hear the plea on Friday but noted that "real legal recourse is to file election petition after electoral process".

Elections for the three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on June 18. Events took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when Natarajan's nomination was rejected for allegedly failing to disclose a summons issued by a court in Telangana.

An order issued by Rajya Sabha Election Returning Officer Arvind Sharma stated that after examining the available documents, it was found that Natarajan had submitted an incomplete affidavit, omitting a court complaint in Form 26 submitted with her nomination.

According to a Madhya Pradesh assembly official, the ruling BJP candidate, Mahesh Kewat, filed a complaint with the returning officer alleging that Natarajan had not mentioned in her affidavit a case registered against her in Telangana.

June 8 was the last date for filing nominations and scrutiny of papers began on Tuesday.

The Congress is likely to seek President Droupadi Murmu's intervention in the matter as well after it said it failed to get a response from the Election Commission in the case.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Jitu Patwari said the party, apart from moving the Supreme Court, would launch state-wide agitations and conduct a public awareness campaign.