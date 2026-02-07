ETV Bharat / state

Supreme Court To Examine Himachal Govt Plea To Withdraw Cases Against MPs, MLAs, Congress Leaders

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to examine a plea filed by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh government challenging a high court order not allowing the withdrawal of 45 cases lodged against MPs, MLAs and Congress workers during the previous BJP government.

The cases the government proposes include holding public rallies during the Covid pandemic and were filed before Sukhu became the state's Chief Minister.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi on Friday.

Senior advocate V Giri, representing the state government, sought permission of the apex court to withdraw the cases in public interest after taking independent opinions of public prosecutors and district attorneys in consultation with the district magistrates and superintendents of police.

After hearing the submissions, the bench issued a notice and scheduled the matter for hearing on March 16.