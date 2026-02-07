Supreme Court To Examine Himachal Govt Plea To Withdraw Cases Against MPs, MLAs, Congress Leaders
The high court did not allow cases filed under the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and the National Highways Act and Disaster Management Act to be withdrawn.
February 7, 2026
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to examine a plea filed by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh government challenging a high court order not allowing the withdrawal of 45 cases lodged against MPs, MLAs and Congress workers during the previous BJP government.
The cases the government proposes include holding public rallies during the Covid pandemic and were filed before Sukhu became the state's Chief Minister.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi on Friday.
Senior advocate V Giri, representing the state government, sought permission of the apex court to withdraw the cases in public interest after taking independent opinions of public prosecutors and district attorneys in consultation with the district magistrates and superintendents of police.
After hearing the submissions, the bench issued a notice and scheduled the matter for hearing on March 16.
The bench was hearing a plea challenging the April 26, 2024, order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court not allowing withdrawal of criminal cases against sitting and former lawmakers of the state.
The high court had partly allowed the plea of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government to withdraw only 15 cases recommended for withdrawal.
The high court refused to allow withdrawal of cases pertaining to offences under sections 269 (negligent acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 353 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant to deter them from discharging their duties), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, and sections of the National Highways Act and Disaster Management Act.
The high court said that though according to Section 321 of the CrPC, there was no requirement of seeking permission of the high court before withdrawing prosecutions, but such permission has become mandatory in view of the decision of the Supreme Court in the Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay vs Union of India (2020) case, where the accused were sitting or former MLAs.
